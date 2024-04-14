‘Unclean’ biomass boilers crackdown in new homes – while existing properties given £9,000 grants to install them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Unclean’ biomass boilers crackdown in new homes – while existing properties given £9,000 grants to install them

Some families will be prohibited from installing the systems in their homes, while others are given thousands of pounds in subsidies.

By Derek Healey
Scotland's crackdown on wood-burning heat systems has been controversial. Image: DC Thomson
Scotland's crackdown on wood-burning heat systems has been controversial. Image: DC Thomson

Scotland’s crackdown on wood-burning domestic heating descended into farce yesterday as it emerged it effectively bans biomass boilers in new homes – while people installing them in existing properties can still claim up to £9,000 to do so.

The government faced uproar from rural communities after new regulations came into force at the beginning of this month that broadly ban wood burning stoves from being installed in newly built homes.

It was then forced to row back on that position to allow stoves to be built in these properties for emergency purposes only.

The policy also applies to biomass boilers, which use sustainably sourced pellets made from woodchips, sawdust, straw and other plant mater, instead of burning fossil fuels.

Biomass pellets.

It means some families will be prohibited from installing the systems in their homes, while others are given thousands of pounds in subsidies.

The government’s own policy, which it took more than 24 hours to confirm to us, states all homes built after April 1 must be fitted with “clean” heating such as heat pumps.

But grant funding of up to £9,000 is available for biomass boilers for existing properties where an applicant can provide evidence that a heat pump is not suitable.

The boilers can be installed in new homes for emergency use only but require a special exemption to be granted.

The rules also apply to those looking to convert an existing property, such as an outbuilding, into residential accommodation.

‘Shoddy legislation’

Scottish Conservative net zero spokesman Douglas Lumsden accused ministers of being “all over the place on this ban” and stopping rural communities from heating their homes “while subsidising others elsewhere”.

He said: “This latest shoddy legislation again demonstrates their contempt for rural Scotland – and there’s still no Scottish Government guidance on how exemptions will work.

Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: DC Thomson.

“Wood burners are an important, if not crucial, backup for people living off the energy grid. We’ve witnessed major storms in the last few years which took power out for thousands, for days and weeks at a time.

“You can’t have one family barred from using responsibly sourced wood, while offering to subsidise others.”

The new regulations have no effect on homes that already have wood burning systems installed but the government is developing proposals for existing buildings.

The move has prompted concern from rural communities across Scotland who rely on burning wood, especially during power cuts and extreme weather.

‘Disaster for small communities’

Kate Forbes, the SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said the rules may impact many living in her constituency.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, she said she is seeking “urgent clarification” from the government. She said she has concerns for “older residents who rely on them during a time of crippling energy price rises”.

Highland SNP MSP Kate Forbes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, an account representing the Inner Hebridean island of Eigg also took to social media to say banning wood burning stoves would be a “disaster” for communities like theirs.

It said: “[The stoves] are a key part of our net zero by 2030 strategy. Practical and cheap to fit compared to heat pumps.

“They provide hot water in winter when solar thermal can’t. Island timber harvesting provides local affordable fuel and jobs.”

Scottish Green minister Patrick Harvie. Image: PA

Scottish Land & Estates, whose members provide homes for around 13,000 families across rural Scotland, said a lack of effective communication and understanding from government is creating “unbridled frustration”.

Policy adviser Anna Gardiner said: “For many people living in Scotland’s rural and island communities, wood burners are the cheapest, most efficient way to warm their homes because of a ready supply of local timber.

“The gas grid present in cities such as Edinburgh and Glasgow does not exist in many rural settings. We do not believe a ban on installing wood-burning stoves in new rural homes is suitable at present.”

What does the government say?

A spokesman for net zero minister Patrick Harvie claimed Lumsden’s comments are misleading.

He said: “Wood burning stoves have not been banned, and the new building standard will mean new homes are built with modern and green heating systems, while allowing wood burning systems for emergency back-up where required.

“This move, which follows two consultations, has been widely welcomed as a positive step forward in our fight against climate change, and was approved unanimously by the Scottish Parliament, including Mr Lumsden’s party, when they considered the regulations last year.”

Conversation