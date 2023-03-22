Tayside and Fife residents flood energy service with pleas for help with bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tayside and Fife residents flood energy service with pleas for help with bills

By Calum Ross and Emma Morrice
March 22 2023, 6.00am
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock

Calls to an energy advice service rocketed across Tayside and Fife last year as desperate residents sought help with crippling power bills.

New figures show 115,000 people across the nation contacted the Home Energy Scotland advice service in 2021-22 – a rise of 27% on the previous year.

But the number soared even higher in parts of Scotland, including by a staggering 69% in Angus and by 54% in Fife.

Above average rises of 34% and 33% were also recorded in Dundee City and Perth and Kinross respectively.

A total of 7,893 people in Fife contacted the service last year, a number topped only by the 8,440 in Glasgow and 11,437 in Edinburgh.

Home Energy Scotland. funded by the Holyrood government and managed by the Energy Saving Trust, offers free and impartial advice to try to help people create warmer homes, reduce their energy bills, and lower their carbon footprint.

Since 2015, a total of 663,670 households have accessed the Home Energy Scotland advice service.

It estimates it has helped save over £1 billion on domestic energy bills since the service was established in 2008.

The number of people contacting it in parts of Tayside and Fife has almost doubled in the last seven years.

In Angus, the number has increased from 1,670 in 2015-16 to 3,087 last year, while in Dundee it has risen from 2,024 to 3,835 in the same period.

There has been a sharp rise from 2,333 to 4,373 in Perth and Kinross, while in Fife it is up from 6,612 to 7,893.

The figures were published by Green minister Patrick Harvie in response to parliamentary questions lodged by Conservative MSP Miles Briggs.

‘Severity of the issue’

Last night, Mr Briggs said: “The rising number of households contacting the Home Energy Scotland advice service highlights the severity of the issue facing people across the country who are struggling to heat their homes.

“The UK Government’s Budget last week will provide significant help in tackling this and the wider cost-of-living crisis.

“Extending the energy price cap for three months is a welcome step to help families pay energy bills and the Scottish Government will also receive £320 million due to other funding commitments which were announced.”

Miles Briggs. Image: Fraser Bremner

In response to Mr Briggs question, Mr Harvie said: “Since 2017 householders contacting Home Energy Scotland have been asked whether their home is hard to heat or they are worried about their bills.

“Householders living in or at risk of fuel poverty may also have received advice from other publicly funded advice services.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
3
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Busy Perth road closed after car bursts into flames
4
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
5
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee doctor escapes being struck off after patient died from overdose at Carseview
6
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
7
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Two men jailed over £1.3m drugs operation across Dundee, Kinross and Fife
8
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row
9
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join…

More from The Courier

Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
How Fife's Richard proved a Victorian home is no barrier to eco heating
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Dozy dealer caught with £7k of cocaine after falling asleep on Dundee street
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Pensioner couple deny stashing bootleg clothes and watches at Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Return to the old railway stations of Dundee and Fife in our picture special
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Manna Project thanks supporters for helping hand in Carnoustie community food scheme's success
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Carnoustie Golf Links boss: 'We recruit for attitude and train for skill'
Eleanor Gravelling opposes the Glenrothes crematorium plan.
Row as residents claim lack of consultation over Glenrothes crematorium plan
Dundee board game cafe Laura and Emma
Angus mums roll the dice with new Dundee board game cafe
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'relentless' Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson as Dark Blues…
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption. Image: Shutterstock
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon: Fact we're down after losing to league leaders shows how…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented