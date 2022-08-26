Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cost of gas and electricity for millions of homes will rise sharply in October – our energy calculator estimates your future bill.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, has announced a price cap of £3,549 a year for the average home.

This is a rise of 80% on current prices and will be in place from October 1.

Around 24 million homes, already outwith fixed price deals, will be impacted by the new cap.

Ofgem reviews the cap every three months and analysts at Cornwall Insight predict another large jump in January, to £5,387 a year.

How our energy bill calculator works

Ofgem expresses the price cap in terms of a typical house. But people’s bills vary dramatically depending on the size of their property and energy use.

Based on your current monthly cost, The Courier energy bill calculator predicts what your monthly bills could be from October and the start of next year.

This does not take account of the £400 grant the Government will pay over six monthly instalments from October, a discount of around £66 per month.