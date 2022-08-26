Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs By Rob McLaren and Lesley-Anne Kelly August 26 2022, 4.25pm Updated: August 26 2022, 7.26pm 1 The Courier monthly energy bill calculator. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The cost of gas and electricity for millions of homes will rise sharply in October – our energy calculator estimates your future bill. Ofgem, the energy regulator, has announced a price cap of £3,549 a year for the average home. This is a rise of 80% on current prices and will be in place from October 1. Around 24 million homes, already outwith fixed price deals, will be impacted by the new cap. Ofgem reviews the cap every three months and analysts at Cornwall Insight predict another large jump in January, to £5,387 a year. How our energy bill calculator works Ofgem expresses the price cap in terms of a typical house. But people’s bills vary dramatically depending on the size of their property and energy use. Based on your current monthly cost, The Courier energy bill calculator predicts what your monthly bills could be from October and the start of next year. This does not take account of the £400 grant the Government will pay over six monthly instalments from October, a discount of around £66 per month. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Business McGill collapse: Dundee meeting to help workers with legal claims Wall Street and European markets slip after hawkish Powell speech Bank and FCA end probe into HBOS bankers with no action US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’, says Powell Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine Time to look at energy consumption amid soaring bills, says Chancellor Bunzl set to report growth as firm sheltered from inflation effects Energy price cap to soar by 80% as Government urged ‘match scale of the… Electric vehicle owners to be hit by spike in energy price cap Micro Focus agrees £5.1bn Canadian takeover More from The Courier Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike 0 Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at… 0 Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to… 0 Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house 0 People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast