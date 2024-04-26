Fife maintenance group celebrates multi-million-pound deal

Fife company Lovat’s Group has been awarded a £7 million contract to provide building and maintenance services to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Lovat’s won the tender process to provide hard services facility management for the public body until 2029 — with the option to use two one-year extensions.

The firm will be responsible for providing electrical, mechanical, HVAC, and fabric planned and reactive maintenance for NRS.

In addition to those services, they will provide a round-the-clock help desk and provide minor works management during the five-year contract period.

Publicly owned, the NRS is required, like all public sector buying organisations, to advertise all regulated procurements valued at £50,000 or more.

What is the NRS?

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) collects data and records and produces information about the people living in Scotland.

It performs the registration and statistical functions of the Registrar General for Scotland and the archival functions of the Keeper of the Records of Scotland, including maintaining the archives as one of Scotland’s five National Collections.

The organisation has four category A listed structures of “exceptional architectural and historical significance” in Edinburgh’s New Town conservation area and World Heritage Site, and a purpose-built archive storage facility.

Lovat’s experience

Lovat’s will add the NRS contract to their growing roster of private and public facilities management agreements.

The firm works with institutions including St Andrews University, Fife Council, SSE and Amey.

Michael Floyd, the group’s managing director, took control of the company with his wife Pam in 2021.

He said: “This is a significant achievement for Lovat’s Group, and we are poised to deliver excellent results for NRS.

“Our company’s commitment to excellence and extensive experience will ensure that we provide outstanding service to our new clients.

“Our team at Lovat’s Group is looking forward to this new opportunity and is committed to delivering NRS with the highest-quality service possible.”

He added: “This contract represents a significant achievement for Lovat’s Group, highlighting the company’s expertise and capacity to deliver high-quality services to a diverse range of buildings.

“The company’s commitment to excellence, coupled with its extensive experience in the field, makes it well-positioned to meet the needs of the National Records of Scotland estate and ensure that its facilities are maintained to the highest possible standards.”