Fife maintenance group celebrates multi-million-pound deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife maintenance group celebrates multi-million-pound deal

The Kirkcaldy company will provide services for a public body until 2029.

By Paul Malik
Mike Floyd, MD of Fife's Lovat's Group. Image: Lovat's Group
Mike Floyd, MD of Fife's Lovat's Group. Image: Lovat's Group

Fife company Lovat’s Group has been awarded a £7 million contract to provide building and maintenance services to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Lovat’s won the tender process to provide hard services facility management for the public body until 2029 — with the option to use two one-year extensions.

The firm will be responsible for providing electrical, mechanical, HVAC, and fabric planned and reactive maintenance for NRS.

In addition to those services, they will provide a round-the-clock help desk and provide minor works management during the five-year contract period.

Publicly owned, the NRS is required, like all public sector buying organisations, to advertise all regulated procurements valued at £50,000 or more.

What is the NRS?

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) collects data and records and produces information about the people living in Scotland.

It performs the registration and statistical functions of the Registrar General for Scotland and the archival functions of the Keeper of the Records of Scotland, including maintaining the archives as one of Scotland’s five National Collections.

The organisation has four category A listed structures of “exceptional architectural and historical significance” in Edinburgh’s New Town conservation area and World Heritage Site, and a purpose-built archive storage facility.

Lovat’s experience

Lovat’s will add the NRS contract to their growing roster of private and public facilities management agreements.

The firm works with institutions including St Andrews University, Fife Council, SSE and Amey.

Michael Floyd, the group’s managing director, took control of the company with his wife Pam in 2021.

He said: “This is a significant achievement for Lovat’s Group, and we are poised to deliver excellent results for NRS.

“Our company’s commitment to excellence and extensive experience will ensure that we provide outstanding service to our new clients.

“Our team at Lovat’s Group is looking forward to this new opportunity and is committed to delivering NRS with the highest-quality service possible.”

He added: “This contract represents a significant achievement for Lovat’s Group, highlighting the company’s expertise and capacity to deliver high-quality services to a diverse range of buildings.

“The company’s commitment to excellence, coupled with its extensive experience in the field, makes it well-positioned to meet the needs of the National Records of Scotland estate and ensure that its facilities are maintained to the highest possible standards.”

More from Business

Google and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Tech CEOs Pichai, Altman, Nadella and others join US government AI safety board
London’s FTSE 100 reached another record closing price on Friday (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
London stocks surge again on latest takeover moves
A Premier Inn in London (Mike Egerton/PA)
Whitbread set for profit and sales jumps despite pressure on hospitality
John Lewis has started publishing some of its interview questions online (John Walton/PA)
John Lewis reveals interview questions online in inclusivity drive
Patisserie Valerie tumbled into administration in 2019 (PA)
Four including ex-Patisserie Valerie chief financial officer deny fraud charges
Sir Paul Marshall is stepping down from the board of GB News after three years (GB News/Matt Pover/PA)
GB News investor Sir Paul Marshall steps down from board
Pearson reported a rise in sales over the latest quarter (Alamy/PA)
Pearson starts 2024 with growth as firm ‘pleased’ with AI progress
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK cybersecurity firm Darktrace to be bought by US private equity firm
Shares in Loungers rose on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)
Loungers sees record revenue and says inflation has eased
NatWest Group has revealed its profit slid by more than a quarter at the start of the year (Alamy/PA)
NatWest earnings retreat from 2023 highs after mortgage rates dip