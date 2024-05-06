Average house price could be £61,500 higher by end of 2028, forecast suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average house price could be £61,500 higher by end of 2028, forecast suggests

By Press Association
A house price growth forecast by property firm Savills has been revised upwards, based on an improved economic outlook (Peter Byrne/PA)
A house price growth forecast has been revised upwards, based on an improved economic outlook.

Across Britain, property values are expected to have increased by just over a fifth (21.6%) on average by the end of 2028, revised from a previous forecast of 17.9%, Savills said.

The revised forecast could mean the average house price grows by £61,500, from £285,000 in 2023 to £346,500 by 2028.

The property firm expects house prices to grow by 2.5% typically during 2024, rather than an expected 3.0% drop which was predicted by the company in early November 2023.

Savills cautioned that the market remains sensitive to short-term fluctuations in the cost of debt and political uncertainty in the run-up to the general election.

Housing transactions are forecast by Savills to reach 1.05 million in 2024, slightly up from the 1.01 million it predicted towards the end of last year.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “The outlook for 2024 has improved since our last (November 2023) forecasts as mortgage costs have nudged down slightly and are much less volatile.

“The outlook for economic growth has also slightly improved, pointing to relatively modest house price growth this year, with greater potential over the following few years.”

Mr Cook said that lenders have “fairly aggressively priced in the prospect of cuts in bank base rate, causing buyer confidence, and prices, to recover somewhat”.

But he cautioned that wider global uncertainties have meant that swap rates, which lenders use to price mortgages, have continued to rise.

He added: “Consequently, we are unlikely to see a further meaningful fall in mortgage rates this year, with the potential for short-term fluctuations in the cost of debt and house prices.”

Savills predicted that a stronger economic performance in 2025 and 2026 will support buyer sentiment.

Mr Cook said: “Improving economic performance, combined with steady cuts to the base rate, will open up greater capacity for growth from 2025.

“But without the previously expected falls at the start of our forecast period, affordability constraints will become a factor towards the end of the five-year period, particularly in the already stretched markets of London and the South East.”

Savills used Oxford Economics and Nationwide Building Society data as part of its research. Its calculations were based on the second hand property market, so new build property values could perform differently.

Here are Savills’ predictions for house price growth over the five years to 2028:

– North West, 28.8%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 28.2%

– Wales, 26.4%

– Scotland, 25.8%

– North East, 25.2%

– West Midlands, 23.4%

– East Midlands, 22.8%

– South West, 18.7%

– South East, 18.2%

– East of England, 18.1%

– London, 14.2%