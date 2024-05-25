Prom photos: St Leonards School Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: St Leonards School Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

The bash at Fairmont St Andrews kicks off our annual series of prom picture galleries.

St. Leonards Leavers' Ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St. Leonards Leavers' Ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Cheryl Peebles & Katherine Ferries

St Leonards School’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball in Fairmont St Andrews.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

St Leonards School ball is the first to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we will showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

St Leonards School leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Gilly Howarth with daughter Hudson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
An evening of love, laughter, and reminiscence as families come together to celebrate the accomplishments of their graduating students. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Sherret family all dressed up and ready to celebrate. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Katie, Cornelia, and Louisa strike a pose, all set for an unforgettable night of celebration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Madeleine Wegener and Emelie Nitscher. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Sherret family exudes elegance and anticipation as they gather, dressed to the nines, poised to revel in the joyous celebrations ahead. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Maddy and her sister Emmy Wallard, radiant and ready to make memories together at the celebration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lights, camera, PROM! St. Leonards students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A night of gratitude and celebration, as parents join their children in raising a glass to the end of one chapter and the start of another. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Julian and Luca Langer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A night of proud smiles and heartfelt congratulations as parents unite with their graduating children at Fairmont St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Ranger family all dressed up and ready to party. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Talia and Esme celebrate with a glass of fizz. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Parents beam with pride, a bittersweet moment marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Parents proudly stand by their children, marking the end of their schooling journey with a lavish celebration dinner at the luxurious 5-star resort. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
These young gentlemen redefine dapper as they don traditional kilts, embodying both heritage and style at the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A magical evening filled with laughter and joy, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
With hearts full of pride and excitement, families gather for a special dinner to commemorate the end of one journey and the beginning of another. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St. Leonards Prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era and the dawn of new beginnings. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball in Fairmont St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Embracing nostalgia and looking towards the future, St. Leonards’ Class of 2024 bids farewell in style at their unforgettable Leavers’ Ball. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
At St. Leonards Prom, dreams take center stage as students step into a world of glamour and possibility, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Conversation