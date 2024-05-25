Prom photos: St Leonards School Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

St Leonards School’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time.

The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball in Fairmont St Andrews.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

St Leonards School ball is the first to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we will showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

St Leonards School leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.