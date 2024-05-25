Schools Prom photos: St Leonards School Class of 2024 leavers’ ball The bash at Fairmont St Andrews kicks off our annual series of prom picture galleries. St. Leonards Leavers' Ball 2024: A night to remember, marking the end of an era and the beginning of countless new adventures. Let the celebration commence! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Cheryl Peebles & Katherine Ferries May 25 2024, 9:00am May 25 2024, 9:00am Share Prom photos: St Leonards School Class of 2024 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4987913/st-leonards-leavers-ball-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment St Leonards School’s Class of 2024 has partied together for the last time. The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball in Fairmont St Andrews. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. St Leonards School ball is the first to feature in our Class of ’24 series, in which we will showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. St Leonards School leavers’ ball 2024 All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Gilly Howarth with daughter Hudson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson An evening of love, laughter, and reminiscence as families come together to celebrate the accomplishments of their graduating students. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Sherret family all dressed up and ready to celebrate. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Katie, Cornelia, and Louisa strike a pose, all set for an unforgettable night of celebration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Madeleine Wegener and Emelie Nitscher. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Sherret family exudes elegance and anticipation as they gather, dressed to the nines, poised to revel in the joyous celebrations ahead. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Maddy and her sister Emmy Wallard, radiant and ready to make memories together at the celebration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Lights, camera, PROM! St. Leonards students dazzle as they step into the spotlight for a night to remember. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A night of gratitude and celebration, as parents join their children in raising a glass to the end of one chapter and the start of another. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Julian and Luca Langer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A night of proud smiles and heartfelt congratulations as parents unite with their graduating children at Fairmont St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Ranger family all dressed up and ready to party. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Talia and Esme celebrate with a glass of fizz. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Parents beam with pride, a bittersweet moment marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Parents proudly stand by their children, marking the end of their schooling journey with a lavish celebration dinner at the luxurious 5-star resort. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson These young gentlemen redefine dapper as they don traditional kilts, embodying both heritage and style at the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A magical evening filled with laughter and joy, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson With hearts full of pride and excitement, families gather for a special dinner to commemorate the end of one journey and the beginning of another. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson St. Leonards Prom: A night of elegance, laughter, and cherished memories as students come together to celebrate the end of an era and the dawn of new beginnings. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The graduating pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ ball in Fairmont St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Embracing nostalgia and looking towards the future, St. Leonards’ Class of 2024 bids farewell in style at their unforgettable Leavers’ Ball. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson At St. Leonards Prom, dreams take center stage as students step into a world of glamour and possibility, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
