Behind the scenes with Pitlochry theatre’s Von Trapp children

The hills are alive in Pitlochry, as The Sound of Music fills the town’s festival theatre this Christmas season.

But you can’t have The Sound of Music without the von Trapp children.

Louisas, Kurts, Martas, Gretls, Friedrichs, and Brigittas come from all over Tayside and Fife (and beyond!) to rehearse and perform this much loved musical for Pitlochry audiences.

So we wanted to shine a spotlight on the 12 young thespians who take turns in the 6-strong cast of von Trapp bairns, and find out what makes them love treading those Pitlochry Festival Theatre boards.

Ailsa Marx – Aberfeldy

What’s your top song from the show?

The Sound of Music.

Which character do you like best?

Maria because she’s there for all the children.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Being around everyone. It’s like community.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

The atmosphere and the music and costumes and everything.

Who do you play?

Louisa.

Are you like your character?

I’m similar in some ways because I’m there for my siblings and stuff like that.

Isla MacGregor – Bridge of Earn

What’s your top song from the show?

Probably ‘The Lonely Goatherd’

Which character do you like best?

Definitely Uncle Max!

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Seeing everyone and having fun singing with them.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

Working with everyone.

Who do you play?

Marta.

Are you like your character?

No because I’m not as young as her.

Joseph Miranda – Dundee

What’s your top song from the show?

My Favourite Things

Which character do you like best?

Max because he’s an entertaining character and has quite a few funny lines.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Seeing all my fellow cast members.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

The thrill of being on stage. I just love it.

Who do you play?

Friedrich.

Are you like your character?

I’m quite different but there are a few similarities.

Theo Miranda – Dundee

What’s your top song from the show?

My Favourite Things.

Which character do you like best?

Max because he’s really enjoyable to watch.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Seeing everybody having fun and stuff.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

The thrill of it!

Who do you play?

Kurt.

Are you like your character?

I’m a little bit the same but mostly I’m different.

Ross Martin – Kurt

What’s your top song from the show?

Eidelweiss.

Which character do you like best?

Kurt – because he’s a lot like me I would say.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

I really like the songs and the music in it.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

The enjoyment of being in front of lots of people.

Who do you play?

Kurt.

Are you like your character?

I’m quite a lot like my character!

Tanvi Reddy – Perth

What’s your top song from the show?

The Sound of Music

Which character do you like best?

Brigitta because she’s really funny and she’s a nice younger sister.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Seeing everyone as they’re kind of like my family at this point, honestly. And I love singing and acting so it’s been really fun.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

Out of all the hours you’ve put into the effort of the show it feels nice to finally relax after all the rehearsals and everything.

Who do you play?

Louisa.

Are you like your character?

No, I’m not like my character really at all.

Leva Stewart – Perth

What’s your top song from the show?

Climb Ev’ry Mountain.

Which character do you like best?

Captain von Trapp, I feel like he’s very enthusiastic.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Getting to see everyone and learning new things and it’s really fun.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

It’s a great opportunity.

Who do you play?

Gretl.

Are you like your character?

I’m a bit like Gretl as I’m not bothered with things.

Millie Nicolson – Perth

What’s your top song from the show?

Definitely Edelweiss.

Which character do you like best?

Probably Max because he’s so funny in and out of his character.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Getting to see all the cast and be myself.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

It’s what I love!

Who do you play?

Birgitta

Are you like your character?

I don’t think I’m very much like my character as I don’t go out and say things that I’m not supposed to say!

Ben Barenco – Dunfermline

What’s your top song from the show?

The Lonely Goatherd.

Which character do you like best?

Max, he’s quite funny and entertaining.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

I like singing because these are really good songs.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

It’s nerve wracking but at the same time there’s a million things going through your mind and I quite like it.

Who do you play?

Friedrich.

Are you like your character?

I’m quite different in lots and lots and lots of ways.

Lily McSherry – Glasgow

What’s your top song from the show?

Edelweiss.

Which character do you like best?

Gretl because I feel like she’s so unaware of everything around her and doesn’t seem very bothered.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Probably the vibe from everyone, it’s always such a good vibe whenever you come in.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

I love the audience and see how they react to stuff and to see how it all comes together.

Who do you play?

Brigitta.

Are you like your character?

I think I am like Brigitta because I’m quite nosy and I love the gossip.

Martha Swain – Stirling

What’s your top song from the show?

I’d have to say So Long, Farewell or Do-Re-Mi.

Which character do you like best?

It’s got to be Max because he’s so funny onstage and off.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

I like singing and running around and I like getting time off school.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

I like singing, acting and I really really enjoy the costumes.

Who do you play?

Marta.

Are you like your character?

In some ways because I love singing so I’m probably like her.

Callie Wilson – Glasgow

What’s your top song from the show?

So Long, Farewell.

Which character do you like best?

Maria because she’s brought music back into the house.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

I get to meet all my friends.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

You get your own spotlight if you’ve got a line that’s just yours.

Who do you play?

Gretl.

Are you like your character?

No, Gretl is scared of lots of things and I’m not.

The Sound of Music is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until December 22 2024.