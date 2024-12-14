Behind the scenes with Pitlochry theatre’s Von Trapp children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Behind the scenes with Pitlochry theatre’s Von Trapp children

The young cast members of Pitlochry Festival Theatre's smash-hit winter show reveal what they love about being in The Sound of Music.

Kirsty Findlay plays Maria Rainer, who brings music back into the lives of the Von Trapp children. Image: Fraser Band.
Kirsty Findlay plays Maria Rainer, who brings music back into the lives of the Von Trapp children. Image: Fraser Band.
By Rebecca Baird

The hills are alive in Pitlochry, as The Sound of Music fills the town’s festival theatre this Christmas season.

But you can’t have The Sound of Music without the von Trapp children.

Louisas, Kurts, Martas, Gretls, Friedrichs, and Brigittas come from all over Tayside and Fife (and beyond!) to rehearse and perform this much loved musical for Pitlochry audiences.

So we wanted to shine a spotlight on the 12 young thespians who take turns in the 6-strong cast of von Trapp bairns, and find out what makes them love treading those Pitlochry Festival Theatre boards.

Ailsa Marx – Aberfeldy

Ailsa Marx from Aberfeldy plays Louisa in The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show?

The Sound of Music.

Which character do you like best?

Maria because she’s there for all the children.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Being around everyone. It’s like community.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

The atmosphere and the music and costumes and everything.

Who do you play?

Louisa.

Are you like your character?

I’m similar in some ways because I’m there for my siblings and stuff like that.

Isla MacGregor – Bridge of Earn

Isla MacGregor from Bridge of Earn plays Marta in The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show?

Probably ‘The Lonely Goatherd’

Which character do you like best?

Definitely Uncle Max!

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals? 

Seeing everyone and having fun singing with them.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

Working with everyone.

Who do you play?

Marta.

Are you like your character?

No because I’m not as young as her.

Joseph Miranda – Dundee

Joseph Miranda from Dundee plays Friedrich in The Sound of Music.  Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show?

My Favourite Things

Which character do you like best?

Max because he’s an entertaining character and has quite a few funny lines.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Seeing all my fellow cast members.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

The thrill of being on stage. I just love it.

Who do you play?

Friedrich.

Are you like your character?

I’m quite different but there are a few similarities.

Theo Miranda – Dundee

Theo Miranda from Dundee plays Kurt in The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show?

My Favourite Things.

Which character do you like best?

Max because he’s really enjoyable to watch.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Seeing everybody having fun and stuff.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

The thrill of it!

Who do you play?

Kurt.

Are you like your character?

I’m a little bit the same but mostly I’m different.

Ross Martin – Kurt

Ross Martin from Birnam plays Kurt in The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show?

Eidelweiss.

Which character do you like best?

Kurt – because he’s a lot like me I would say.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

I really like the songs and the music in it.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

The enjoyment of being in front of lots of people.

Who do you play?

Kurt.

Are you like your character?

I’m quite a lot like my character!

Tanvi Reddy – Perth

Tanvi Reddy from Perth plays Louisa in The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show?

The Sound of Music

Which character do you like best?

Brigitta because she’s really funny and she’s a nice younger sister.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Seeing everyone as they’re kind of like my family at this point, honestly. And I love singing and acting so it’s been really fun.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

Out of all the hours you’ve put into the effort of the show it feels nice to finally relax after all the rehearsals and everything.

Who do you play?

Louisa.

Are you like your character?

No, I’m not like my character really at all.

Leva Stewart  – Perth

Leva Stewart from Perth plays Gretl in The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show?

Climb Ev’ry Mountain.

Which character do you like best?

Captain von Trapp, I feel like he’s very enthusiastic.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Getting to see everyone and learning new things and it’s really fun.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

It’s a great opportunity.

Who do you play?

Gretl.

Are you like your character? 

I’m a bit like Gretl as I’m not bothered with things.

Millie Nicolson – Perth

Millie Nicolson from Perth plays Brigitta in The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show?

Definitely Edelweiss.

Which character do you like best?

Probably Max because he’s so funny in and out of his character.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Getting to see all the cast and be myself.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

It’s what I love!

Who do you play?

Birgitta

Are you like your character?

I don’t think I’m very much like my character as I don’t go out and say things that I’m not supposed to say!

Ben Barenco – Dunfermline

Ben Barenco from Dunfermline plays Friedrich in The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show? 

The Lonely Goatherd.

Which character do you like best?

Max, he’s quite funny and entertaining.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

I like singing because these are really good songs.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

It’s nerve wracking but at the same time there’s a million things going through your mind and I quite like it.

Who do you play?

Friedrich.

Are you like your character?

I’m quite different in lots and lots and lots of ways.

Lily McSherry – Glasgow

Lily McSherry from Glasgow is playing Brigitta in The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show?

Edelweiss.

Which character do you like best?

Gretl because I feel like she’s so unaware of everything around her and doesn’t seem very bothered.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

Probably the vibe from everyone, it’s always such a good vibe whenever you come in.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

I love the audience and see how they react to stuff and to see how it all comes together.

Who do you play?

Brigitta.

Are you like your character?

I think I am like Brigitta because I’m quite nosy and I love the gossip.

Martha Swain – Stirling

Martha Swain from Stirling is playing Marta in The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show?

I’d have to say So Long, Farewell or Do-Re-Mi.

Which character do you like best?

It’s got to be Max because he’s so funny onstage and off.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

I like singing and running around and I like getting time off school.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

I like singing, acting and I really really enjoy the costumes.

Who do you play?

Marta.

Are you like your character?

In some ways because I love singing so I’m probably like her.

Callie Wilson – Glasgow

Callie Wilson from Glasgow plays Gretl in The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

What’s your top song from the show?

So Long, Farewell.

Which character do you like best?

Maria because she’s brought music back into the house.

Favourite thing about coming to rehearsals?

I get to meet all my friends.

Best thing about appearing on stage?

You get your own spotlight if you’ve got a line that’s just yours.

Who do you play?

Gretl.

Are you like your character?

No, Gretl is scared of lots of things and I’m not.

Christian Edwards as Max Detweiler, surrounded by the Von Trapp children. Image: Fraser Band.

The Sound of Music is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until December 22 2024.

More from Entertainment

Kirsty Findlay plays Maria Rainer, who brings music back into the lives of the Von Trapp children. Image: Fraser Band.
7 exciting and entertaining things to do in Perth (that aren't eating or drinking)
Kirsty Findlay plays Maria Rainer, who brings music back into the lives of the Von Trapp children. Image: Fraser Band.
How has Dundee changed in 10 years as a Unesco City of Design?
Kirsty Findlay plays Maria Rainer, who brings music back into the lives of the Von Trapp children. Image: Fraser Band.
What happened when Anstruther community found 250 starving Spanish sailors in their harbour?
2
Kirsty Findlay plays Maria Rainer, who brings music back into the lives of the Von Trapp children. Image: Fraser Band.
The Methven man once called the UK's 'foremost wildlife detective' isn't letting retirement stop…
Kirsty Findlay plays Maria Rainer, who brings music back into the lives of the Von Trapp children. Image: Fraser Band.
5 great things to do if you're spending a day in St Andrews
Kirsty Findlay plays Maria Rainer, who brings music back into the lives of the Von Trapp children. Image: Fraser Band.
Perth student recalls 'frantic' journey to get mum to safety as museum spotlights 'catastrophic'…
Manager Marta Raynor chats with Gayle while she stands behind the bar at The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
5 of the best bars and pubs in St Andrews
3
Kirsty Findlay plays Maria Rainer, who brings music back into the lives of the Von Trapp children. Image: Fraser Band.
Ex-Simple Minds bassist hints at lasting frictions with former bandmates as he heads to…
The Average White Band on stage.
Average White Band prepares for one last hurrah after 50 years of picking up…
2
Kirsty Findlay plays Maria Rainer, who brings music back into the lives of the Von Trapp children. Image: Fraser Band.
From Dundee art student to Fife drugs worker: The inspiring journey of Mhairi Cormack

Conversation