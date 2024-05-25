EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Corr happy to shoulder Raith Rovers’ Premiership dreams after remarkable recovery to make play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Corr happy to shoulder Raith Rovers’ Premiership dreams after remarkable recovery to make play-offs

The former Celtic youngster dislocated his shoulder just three weeks ago.

Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr flexes his arm muscles.
Dylan Corr has made remarkable recovery to make the play-offs with Raith Rovers. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Lying flat out with a dislocated shoulder, Dylan Corr feared his season with Raith Rovers had turned into a nightmare.

But, after a remarkable recovery, he is clinging to dreams of promotion to the Premiership.

The 19-year-old’s campaign has been bookended with game-time following his arrival last summer from Celtic.

A foot injury cut short a promising start and his appearances were sporadic until he started the final three league games.

Dylan Corr in action for Raith Rovers.
Dylan Corr joined Raith Rovers from Celtic last summer. Image: SNS.

It was in the finale against Arbroath that he left the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling after what he thought was probably a season-ending injury.

However, determined rehabilitation ensured he has been able to play in all three Premiership play-offs so far.

Sunday’s final second-leg against Ross County, chasing a 2-1 first-leg deficit, could be the perfect reward for all that hard work.

He said: “I had done my other shoulder before and had to get surgery on that, so in my head I was thinking I had done the exact same thing.

“That ended up keeping me out for quite a long time. So, my initial thought wasn’t great.

‘Always a chance’

“But I always had it in the back of my head that if I can do everything perfectly and everything I can to get back then there’s always a chance.

“My end goal was to play in the play-offs, after coming into the side for the last few league games as well.

“I’ve come out the other end of it very well, and I’m just delighted that it’s not been as bad as the last time.

“It was a blow. As soon as it happened, my initial thought was, ‘that’s my season done’.

“But I’m delighted. It’s been a hard season for myself through injury, and I thought this was going to be last straw.

Dylan Corr in action for Raith Rovers against Ross County as he tackles George Harmon.
Dylan Corr (left) in action for Raith Rovers against Ross County. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“But I’m buzzing. I came into the team at the right time and have shown what I can do.

“I’ve come quite a long way in the space of four or five weeks.

“I feel like I’ve matured and my performances have grown and I’ve got more understanding of my team-mates.

“I’m really enjoying it right now. Thursday’s game was massive and to be involved in it was brilliant.”

It was a tough 90 minutes for Corr against County.

Upset the odds

The Staggies’ strike pairing of Simon Murray and Jordan White are formidable opponents for someone who was playing Lowland League football with Celtic B just over a year ago.

But he held his own, as did Raith by the end of the 90 minutes.

Corr himself had half a chance in the closing minutes to level up the tie after Sam Stanton’s 82nd-minute strike had given Rovers hope following a Yan Dhanda penalty and a Jack Baldwin header.

And, citing Partick Thistle’s 2-1 victory in Kirkcaldy in the semi-final, Corr is adamant there is plenty of belief the Stark’s Park men can upset the odds and produce a famous comeback in the Highlands.

He added: “No matter what the score is, we would always back ourselves. And I was reading we’ve got a better away record than home record this season.

Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr battles for the ball with Inverness striker Alex Samuel.
Dylan Corr (left) made just his third league start for Raith Rovers last month against Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“Sam’s goal was massive and if we can go up there and get the first goal then it’s game on.

“We know ourselves that the way we started the game wasn’t us – at all. I don’t know if it was the big game getting to us, I don’t know.

“But you saw when it went 2-0 we did start to play.

“If we can start like that from minute one then who knows what can happen?

Corr: ‘Nothing to lose’

“A 2-1 lead isn’t easy to hang onto. You don’t know whether to go for it or sit in.

“But we’ve got nothing to lose on Sunday. All we can do is go and give it our best shot and whatever happens happens.

“If there is a story that tells you what to do it’s that Thistle game, because it will give us every bit of belief.

“If we give it everything we’ve got and leave everything out there, then I can see us having a good day.”

More from Football

Antonio Portales has loved his first year at Dundee - and can't wait for the derby experience. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales buzzing for first taste of Dundee derby next season
A close up of Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly.
Aidan Connolly finds reasons to believe as Raith Rovers cling to Premiership dreams
Manager Ian Murray gives the Raith Rovers supporters the thumbs up.
Ian Murray set to rack up century milestone as Raith Rovers bid to upset…
Kelty Hearts' New Central Park.
Fans troll Inverness Caley Thistle as Highlanders strike shock deal to train in FIFE
Louis Appere
Ex-Dundee United star Louis Appere signs for English League One side
5
Brodie Greenwood celebrates her winning goal for Dundee United women. Image: Richard Wiseman
Dundee United women seal top-flight safety with comeback play-off win
Sam Stanton's celebrates his late goal for Raith Rovers against Ross County.
5 away displays to give Raith Rovers hope for decisive Premiership play-off clash with…
Dundee Player of the Year Luke McCowan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's top-six season in numbers as Luke McCowan smashes 37-year record
Chris Kane was a St Johnstone player for 14 years.
11 pictures that tell story of St Johnstone legend Chris Kane
Callum Booth and David Wotherspoon.
St Johnstone double-winner Callum Booth leaves Perth with 'amazing memories'