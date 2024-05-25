EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Corr happy to shoulder Raith Rovers’ Premiership dreams after remarkable recovery to make play-offs

Lying flat out with a dislocated shoulder, Dylan Corr feared his season with Raith Rovers had turned into a nightmare.

But, after a remarkable recovery, he is clinging to dreams of promotion to the Premiership.

The 19-year-old’s campaign has been bookended with game-time following his arrival last summer from Celtic.

A foot injury cut short a promising start and his appearances were sporadic until he started the final three league games.

It was in the finale against Arbroath that he left the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling after what he thought was probably a season-ending injury.

However, determined rehabilitation ensured he has been able to play in all three Premiership play-offs so far.

Sunday’s final second-leg against Ross County, chasing a 2-1 first-leg deficit, could be the perfect reward for all that hard work.

He said: “I had done my other shoulder before and had to get surgery on that, so in my head I was thinking I had done the exact same thing.

“That ended up keeping me out for quite a long time. So, my initial thought wasn’t great.

‘Always a chance’

“But I always had it in the back of my head that if I can do everything perfectly and everything I can to get back then there’s always a chance.

“My end goal was to play in the play-offs, after coming into the side for the last few league games as well.

“I’ve come out the other end of it very well, and I’m just delighted that it’s not been as bad as the last time.

“It was a blow. As soon as it happened, my initial thought was, ‘that’s my season done’.

“But I’m delighted. It’s been a hard season for myself through injury, and I thought this was going to be last straw.

“But I’m buzzing. I came into the team at the right time and have shown what I can do.

“I’ve come quite a long way in the space of four or five weeks.

“I feel like I’ve matured and my performances have grown and I’ve got more understanding of my team-mates.

“I’m really enjoying it right now. Thursday’s game was massive and to be involved in it was brilliant.”

It was a tough 90 minutes for Corr against County.

Upset the odds

The Staggies’ strike pairing of Simon Murray and Jordan White are formidable opponents for someone who was playing Lowland League football with Celtic B just over a year ago.

But he held his own, as did Raith by the end of the 90 minutes.

Corr himself had half a chance in the closing minutes to level up the tie after Sam Stanton’s 82nd-minute strike had given Rovers hope following a Yan Dhanda penalty and a Jack Baldwin header.

And, citing Partick Thistle’s 2-1 victory in Kirkcaldy in the semi-final, Corr is adamant there is plenty of belief the Stark’s Park men can upset the odds and produce a famous comeback in the Highlands.

He added: “No matter what the score is, we would always back ourselves. And I was reading we’ve got a better away record than home record this season.

“Sam’s goal was massive and if we can go up there and get the first goal then it’s game on.

“We know ourselves that the way we started the game wasn’t us – at all. I don’t know if it was the big game getting to us, I don’t know.

“But you saw when it went 2-0 we did start to play.

“If we can start like that from minute one then who knows what can happen?

Corr: ‘Nothing to lose’

“A 2-1 lead isn’t easy to hang onto. You don’t know whether to go for it or sit in.

“But we’ve got nothing to lose on Sunday. All we can do is go and give it our best shot and whatever happens happens.

“If there is a story that tells you what to do it’s that Thistle game, because it will give us every bit of belief.

“If we give it everything we’ve got and leave everything out there, then I can see us having a good day.”