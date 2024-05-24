5 away displays to give Raith Rovers hope for decisive Premiership play-off clash with Ross County

Raith Rovers have been left with it all to do in their Premiership play-off final against Ross County after a 2-1 defeat at home on Thursday night.

On the face of it, their task appears a daunting one – taking on a top-flight opponent on their own patch.

The Staggies picked up seven of their eight league victories at Victoria Park and took the scalps of Hearts, Rangers and Hibernian in the final few weeks of the campaign.

However, Raith can take solace from an away record that saw them win more on their travels than they did at Stark’s Park during the regular season.

Ian Murray’s side were victorious in Kirkcaldy nine times – and away from home on 11 occasions.

Of six cup ties on the road, they won three, drew one (with a penalty-kicks bonus point) and lost twice.

The two defeats were both to Premiership opposition, in Hibernian and Livingston, but in both matches they more than held their own and could have pulled off a shock.

Courier Sport has taken a look at 5 notable away performances for Rovers this term.

26/07/2023: Viaplay Cup – Kilmarnock 2-2 Raith Rovers

Raith posted notice of their intent for the coming league campaign with a superb performance against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Innes Cameron gave the home side the lead three minutes before the break but that was cancelled out by Dylan Easton’s strike within seconds of the restart.

Liam Dick, who had earlier had a goal ruled out for an infringement, then blasted Rovers into the lead in the 74th minute.

With Stuart Findlay restoring parity just six minutes later, it was on to penalties to decide the League Cup’s bonus point.

Summer signing Kevin Dabrowski announced himself to the Raith fans with two saves as the Stark’s Park men kept alive their chances of progressing beyond the group stage.

11/11/2023: Championship – Queen’s Park 2-3 Raith Rovers

This was possibly the ultimate example of Raith’s never-say-die attitude that earned them so many late points this season.

Ahead at Hampden through a Lewis Vaughan goal six minutes from the interval, Rovers then saw Euan Murray sent-off with half an hour to go.

The hosts smelled blood and Jack Turner’s striker in the 70th minute was followed by another from Ruari Paton four minutes later to turn the game on its head.

But Rovers were not finished and staged a stunning comeback in the closing stages.

First, Jack Hamilton nodded in the equaliser in the 89th minute.

And then Ross Millen showed incredible composure as he chipped in a ‘Panenka’ penalty deep into stoppage time to win it for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

24/11/2023: Scottish Cup – Dunfermline 0-3 Raith Rovers

With two Fife derby victories already under their belt, Raith made it a hat-trick with a swashbuckling win in the Scottish Cup.

The three previous meetings, including a draw in the Viaplay Cup groups, had been tight affairs.

But Rovers brushed aside selection problems and a makeshift back three – of full-back Millen, midfielder Scott Brown and debutant Dan O’Reilly – to ease aside their local rivals.

Hamilton got the ball rolling with a deserved opener after just 14 minutes and Sam Stanton cut short Dunfermline’s attempted comeback with his third consecutive derby goal in the 65th minute.

Five minutes later, Vaughan curled in a cheeky free-kick in front of the delirious travelling support.

16/12/2023: Championship – Dundee United 0-1 Raith Rovers

Raith pulled five points clear of title favourites Dundee United at the top of the table with a magnificent win at Tannadice.

The Stark’s Park visitors kept their hosts at bay in a tense first-half before cutting loose after the interval.

Stanton and Vaughan threatened before Dylan Easton won it for Rovers.

The fans’ favourite jinked his way past three United defenders before curling a stunning left-foot shot into the corner of the net.

Raith hung on as United sought an equaliser and the win was celebrated raucously by a 2,000-strong travelling support.

14/05/2024: Play-off semi-final – Partick Thistle 1-2 Raith Rovers

Raith turned in a classic display of football on the road as they seized the initiative in the first-leg of their play-off semi-final against Partick.

Scott Brown volleyed in a brilliant opener midway through the first-half to give the visitors the upper hand.

And Vaughan added a second before half-time with a magnificent strike that saw Murray’s men go the length of the pitch before Ross Matthews’ cross into the box.

Blair Alston pulled back a fortuitous goal for Thistle – and went on to add another two as the Jags won 2-1 at Stark’s Park.

But that away victory ensured the tie was settled by penalties and Vaughan drilled in the decisive kick amidst jubilant scenes.