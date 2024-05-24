Dundee church conversion with original features for sale at £140k

A flat within a modern church conversion on a popular Dundee street has come to the market for £140,000.

The unique second-floor flat on Clepington Road boasts original church features fixtures including lancet windows.

A secure entrance provides access to the building, which is part of the Fairmuir Church conversion.

Inside the property, an entrance hallway leads to the open-plan kitchen/living room with original features contrasting the modern fittings.

Exposed steel beams add character inside the home while two lancet windows overlook the street below – flooding the space with natural light.

To the left of the entrance hallway are the two carpeted double bedrooms, which both have skylights.

The bigger of these two rooms features another lancet window.

Moving back towards the entrance there is a modern bathroom with a shower over the bath.

The property also features well-maintained communal grounds and an allocated off-road parking space.

The Clepington Road church conversion is on the market with Northwood for offers over £140,000.

A few miles from the city a luxurious six-bedroom house in Piperdam has come on the market for £650,000.

It comes as local solicitors said a surge in listings shows confidence is returning to the property market in Tayside.