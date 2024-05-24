Dundee church conversion with original features for sale at £140k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Dundee church conversion with original features for sale at £140k

The flat is located in the former Fairmuir Church on Clepington Road.

By Andrew Robson
The Clepington Road church conversion.
The Clepington Road church conversion. Image: Northwood

A flat within a modern church conversion on a popular Dundee street has come to the market for £140,000.

The unique second-floor flat on Clepington Road boasts original church features fixtures including lancet windows.

A secure entrance provides access to the building, which is part of the Fairmuir Church conversion.

Inside the property, an entrance hallway leads to the open-plan kitchen/living room with original features contrasting the modern fittings.

Exposed steel beams add character inside the home while two lancet windows overlook the street below – flooding the space with natural light.

The Fairmuir Church conversion in Dundee
The Fairmuir Church conversion. Image: Northwood
entrance to the Dundee church conversion on Clepington Road
The communal entrance. Image; Northwood
the kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Northwood
The living space inside the Dundee church conversion for sale
The living space. Image: Northwood
The exposed beams inside church conversion
The exposed beams. Image: Northwood

To the left of the entrance hallway are the two carpeted double bedrooms, which both have skylights.

The bigger of these two rooms features another lancet window.

Moving back towards the entrance there is a modern bathroom with a shower over the bath.

The property also features well-maintained communal grounds and an allocated off-road parking space.

Bedroom inside Dundee church conversion
The conversion has two bedrooms. Image: Northwood
the larger bedroom.
The other bedroom. Image: Northwood
Skylights provide plenty natural light to the accommodation.
Skylights provide plenty of natural light. Image: Northwood
Another bedroom in the Dundee church conversion
Another bedroom. Image: Northwood
Bathroom inside Dundee church conversion
The bathroom. Image: Northwood
The bathroom.
The bathroom has a shower over the bath. Image: Northwood

The Clepington Road church conversion is on the market with Northwood for offers over £140,000.

A few miles from the city a luxurious six-bedroom house in Piperdam has come on the market for £650,000.

It comes as local solicitors said a surge in listings shows confidence is returning to the property market in Tayside.

More from Property

Woodlands near Longforgan.
Longforgan home where Winston Churchill may have stayed for sale at £800k
Wester Haining
One of Fife's most expensive homes has price cut by £60k
The six bedroom house in Piperdam is on sale for £650k. Image: Harmony Homes.
For sale: £650k Piperdam house on double plot with indoor swimming pool and biomass…
31 Craigfoot Walk in Kirkcaldy is for sale for offers over £650,000.
Beautiful home on Kirkcaldy coastline has garden overlooking the beach
The former Russell Hotel is being converted into six luxury apartments. Image: Savills.
St Andrews: 6 apartments in former Russell Hotel on sale for almost £9 million
Upper Woodinch near Dalguise. Image: Galbraith
£750k Perthshire country retreat with outdoor swimming pool for sale
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
More homes for sale shows confidence returning to Tayside property market, says TSPC
Owner Lee stands outside The Old Mill, which sits on the Allan Water near Dunblane.
Stunning waterside mill near Dunblane features in Scotland's Home of the Year
The Orchard Row house in St Andrews
Stunning £1.1m St Andrews townhouse has price slashed by £150k
The Magdalen Yard Road flat overlooks the Tay Bridge. Image: Verdala
Stylish Dundee flat with 'turret' looks directly over Tay Bridge

Conversation