Five-bedroom hillside Abernethy home with far-reaching views for sale

Broomhill has a potting shed, a greenhouse and two summer houses.

By Chloe Burrell
Broomhill in Abernethy.
Broomhill in Abernethy. Image: Savills

A hillside five-bedroom home in Abernethy with stunning views has come to the market.

Broomhill was built in the 1970s and has a private and elevated position on the edge of the Perthshire village.

Situated near Perth, the five-bedroom country property is well-located.

A vestibule leads to a reception hall with access to a drawing room and dining room.

The drawing room has sliding glass doors onto a paved terrace and the dining room leads to a conservatory where residents and guests can sit and take in the view.

Reception hall at Broomhill in Abernethy.
The reception hall. Image: Savills
Drawing room at Broomhill in Abernethy.
The drawing room. Image: Savills
Dining room at Broomhill in Abernethy.
The dining space. Image: Savills
Conservatory at Broomhill in Abernethy.
The conservatory. Image: Savills
Kitchen at Broomhill in Abernethy.
The kitchen, which has a green Aga cooker. Image: Savills
Annexe at Broomhill in Abernethy.
Sitting room in the annexe. Image: Savills
Annexe at Broomhill in Abernethy.
The annexe bedroom. Image: Savills

The conservatory links to a kitchen complete with an Aga, breakfast bar and space for a dining table.

Also on the ground floor are two cloakrooms and a utility room.

Completing this level is a charming two-bedroom annexe with its sitting room, small kitchen and shower room.

Heading upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, a balcony and an interconnecting dressing room.

Bedroom at Broomhill in Abernethy.
The main bedroom, which has a balcony. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Broomhill in Abernethy.
One of the double bedrooms. Image: Savills
Bedroom at Broomhill in Abernethy.
Another double bedroom at the property. Image: Savills
Summer house at Broomhill in Abernethy.
One of the summer houses. Image: Savills
Greenhouse at Broomhill in Abernethy.
The greenhouse. Image: Savills

Two further double bedrooms share a bathroom.

As the house is constructed on a hillside, there is a large basement which is currently used for storage and as a workshop.

In addition to a double garage outside, there is a freestanding single garage, a potting shed, a greenhouse and two summer houses.

At the south side of the house is also a sheltered kitchen garden and there are plenty of spots to sit and enjoy the view.

Broomhill is being marketed by Savills for offers over £875,000.

