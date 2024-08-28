‘Striking’ modern Perthshire home with panoramic views of Sidlaws for sale at nearly £700k

A “striking” Perthshire home with a “contemporary design” has recently gone up for sale.

Ptarmigan, near Burrelton, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and features panoramic views of Sidlaws.

Built in 2019, the property is on the market for offers over £695,000.

On entry, an open-plan living space features a large kitchen, bright living room and dining room.

There is also a large conservatory offering stunning views of the countryside, as well as a utility room, shower room and a bedroom.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two of which have ensuites and dressing rooms.

There is also a separate bathroom and a sitting room where you can enjoy the views of the Sidlaws.

Outside, the property can be approached by a shared private driveway and there is a parking area outside the house.

The garden offers a private space and the solar panels are included with the property.

Ptarmigan is being marketed by Savills who have it on the market for offers over £695,000.

