‘Striking’ modern Perthshire home with panoramic views of Sidlaws for sale at nearly £700k

The four-bedroom property was built in 2019 and is fitted with solar panels.

By Kieran Webster
Ptarmigan, near Burrelton, Perthshire.
Ptarmigan, near Burrelton, was built five years ago. Image: Savills

A “striking” Perthshire home with a “contemporary design” has recently gone up for sale.

Ptarmigan, near Burrelton, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and features panoramic views of Sidlaws.

Built in 2019, the property is on the market for offers over £695,000.

The open plan living and dining space.
An open plan living and dining room. Image: Savills
The living room.
The living room. Image: Savills
The kitchen, with the conservatory in the background.
A breakfast bar in the kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen.
The modern kitchen. Image: Savills
A dining table in the conservatory.
A dining table in the conservatory. Image: Savills
A sofa in the conservatory.
Views from the conservatory. Image: Savills

On entry, an open-plan living space features a large kitchen, bright living room and dining room.

There is also a large conservatory offering stunning views of the countryside, as well as a utility room, shower room and a bedroom.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two of which have ensuites and dressing rooms.

There is also a separate bathroom and a sitting room where you can enjoy the views of the Sidlaws.

The upstairs sitting room.
The upstairs sitting room offers views of the Sidlaws. Image: Savills
The principal bedroom.
The principal bedroom. Image: Savills
The principal ensuite bathroom.
An ensuite is attached to the principal bedroom. Image: Savills
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Savills
Bedroom three.
Bedroom three. Image: Savills
A shower room.
A shower room. Image: Savills
Views from the upstairs sitting room.
Views from the upstairs sitting room. Image: Savills
Stunning views from the garden.
Stunning views from the garden. Image: Savills
A view of the rear of the property.
A back view of the property. Image: Savills
Solar panels next to the property.
The property has solar panels. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the Perthshire property.
An aerial view of the Perthshire property. Image: Savills

Outside, the property can be approached by a shared private driveway and there is a parking area outside the house.

The garden offers a private space and the solar panels are included with the property.

Ptarmigan is being marketed by Savills who have it on the market for offers over £695,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a grand country home with an indoor swimming pool has had its price cut by £225,000.

