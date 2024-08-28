Property ‘Striking’ modern Perthshire home with panoramic views of Sidlaws for sale at nearly £700k The four-bedroom property was built in 2019 and is fitted with solar panels. By Kieran Webster August 28 2024, 12:37pm August 28 2024, 12:37pm Share ‘Striking’ modern Perthshire home with panoramic views of Sidlaws for sale at nearly £700k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5069840/for-sale-modern-property-sidlaws-views-perthshire/ Copy Link 0 comment Ptarmigan, near Burrelton, was built five years ago. Image: Savills A “striking” Perthshire home with a “contemporary design” has recently gone up for sale. Ptarmigan, near Burrelton, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and features panoramic views of Sidlaws. Built in 2019, the property is on the market for offers over £695,000. An open plan living and dining room. Image: Savills The living room. Image: Savills A breakfast bar in the kitchen. Image: Savills The modern kitchen. Image: Savills A dining table in the conservatory. Image: Savills Views from the conservatory. Image: Savills On entry, an open-plan living space features a large kitchen, bright living room and dining room. There is also a large conservatory offering stunning views of the countryside, as well as a utility room, shower room and a bedroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms, two of which have ensuites and dressing rooms. There is also a separate bathroom and a sitting room where you can enjoy the views of the Sidlaws. The upstairs sitting room offers views of the Sidlaws. Image: Savills The principal bedroom. Image: Savills An ensuite is attached to the principal bedroom. Image: Savills Bedroom two. Image: Savills Bedroom three. Image: Savills A shower room. Image: Savills Views from the upstairs sitting room. Image: Savills Stunning views from the garden. Image: Savills A back view of the property. Image: Savills The property has solar panels. Image: Savills An aerial view of the Perthshire property. Image: Savills Outside, the property can be approached by a shared private driveway and there is a parking area outside the house. The garden offers a private space and the solar panels are included with the property. Ptarmigan is being marketed by Savills who have it on the market for offers over £695,000. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a grand country home with an indoor swimming pool has had its price cut by £225,000.
Conversation