Property Grand Perthshire country home with indoor swimming pool has price cut by £225k A separate cottage on the grounds is included. By Kieran Webster August 27 2024, 12:03pm August 27 2024, 12:03pm Keillor House. Image: Savills/Galbraith A grand Perthshire country home with an indoor swimming pool has had its price cut by £225,000. Keillor House and Keillor Cottage are currently on the market for offers over £975,000 after the reduction. Included is a five-bedroom grand country home and a modern two-bedroom cottage on the grounds. The main feature of the property is the indoor swimming pool. Image: Savills/Galbraith The drawing room. Image: Savills/Galbraith The kitchen. Image Savills/Galbraith The family room. Image: Savills/Galbraith Views from the garden room. Image: Savills/Galbraith A library in the property. Image: Savills/Galbraith The country home sits in delightful grounds and gardens which extend to around 9.4 acres. Inside are two principal reception rooms that feature high ceilings and bay windows. Downstairs also features an indoor swimming pool with showers, as well as a library and a W/C. The dining room. Image: Savills/Galbraith Bedroom one. Image: Savills/Galbraith One of the bathrooms. Image: Savills/Galbraith Bedroom four. Image: Savills/Galbraith The property has three bathrooms and a W/C. Image: Savills/Galbraith Upstairs are three bathrooms and all five bedrooms. The principal bedroom is "well proportioned", and next to the family bathroom. Another bedroom has a dressing room. Outside is a summer house in the garden and a separate two-bedroom cottage in the grounds. A summer house. Image: Savills/Galbraith The garden. Image: Savills/Galbraith Date; Unknown The cottage. Image: Savills/Galbraith The cottage kitchen. Image: Savills/Galbraith The cottage conservatory. Image: Savills/Galbraith A pond in the grounds. Image: Savills/Galbraith A view of the grand house. Image: Savills/Galbraith Keillor House and Keillor Cottage are in a rural Perthshire setting close to Newtyle and Coupar Angus. It is currently being marketed by both Galbraith and Savills for offers over £975,000. Elsewhere, a huge six-bedroom home in Killiecrankie is on the market for offers over £745,000.
