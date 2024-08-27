Grand Perthshire country home with indoor swimming pool has price cut by £225k

A grand Perthshire country home with an indoor swimming pool has had its price cut by £225,000.

Keillor House and Keillor Cottage are currently on the market for offers over £975,000 after the reduction.

Included is a five-bedroom grand country home and a modern two-bedroom cottage on the grounds.

The country home sits in delightful grounds and gardens which extend to around 9.4 acres.

Inside are two principal reception rooms that feature high ceilings and bay windows.

Downstairs also features an indoor swimming pool with showers, as well as a library and a W/C.

Upstairs are three bathrooms and all five bedrooms.

The principal bedroom is “well proportioned”, and next to the family bathroom. Another bedroom has a dressing room.

Outside is a summer house in the garden and a separate two-bedroom cottage in the grounds.

Keillor House and Keillor Cottage are in a rural Perthshire setting close to Newtyle and Coupar Angus.

It is currently being marketed by both Galbraith and Savills for offers over £975,000.

