Grand Perthshire country home with indoor swimming pool has price cut by £225k

A separate cottage on the grounds is included.

By Kieran Webster
Keillor House.
Keillor House. Image: Savills/Galbraith

A grand Perthshire country home with an indoor swimming pool has had its price cut by £225,000.

Keillor House and Keillor Cottage are currently on the market for offers over £975,000 after the reduction.

Included is a five-bedroom grand country home and a modern two-bedroom cottage on the grounds.

The swimming pool.
The main feature of the property is the indoor swimming pool. Image: Savills/Galbraith
The drawing room.
The drawing room. Image: Savills/Galbraith
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image Savills/Galbraith
The family room.
The family room. Image: Savills/Galbraith
The garden room.
Views from the garden room. Image: Savills/Galbraith
A library in the property.
A library in the property. Image: Savills/Galbraith

The country home sits in delightful grounds and gardens which extend to around 9.4 acres.

Inside are two principal reception rooms that feature high ceilings and bay windows.

Downstairs also features an indoor swimming pool with showers, as well as a library and a W/C.

The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Savills/Galbraith
Bedroom one.
Bedroom one. Image: Savills/Galbraith
One of the bathrooms.
One of the bathrooms. Image: Savills/Galbraith
Bedroom four.
Bedroom four. Image: Savills/Galbraith
One of the three bathrooms.
The property has three bathrooms and a W/C. Image: Savills/Galbraith

Upstairs are three bathrooms and all five bedrooms.

The principal bedroom is “well proportioned”, and next to the family bathroom. Another bedroom has a dressing room.

Outside is a summer house in the garden and a separate two-bedroom cottage in the grounds.

The summer house in the garden.
A summer house. Image: Savills/Galbraith
The garden.
The garden. Image: Savills/Galbraith Date; Unknown
Exterior of Keillor Cottage.
The cottage. Image: Savills/Galbraith
The cottage kitchen.
The cottage kitchen. Image: Savills/Galbraith
The cottage conservatory.
The cottage conservatory. Image: Savills/Galbraith
A pond in the grounds.
A pond in the grounds. Image: Savills/Galbraith
A view of the grand country house.
A view of the grand house. Image: Savills/Galbraith

Keillor House and Keillor Cottage are in a rural Perthshire setting close to Newtyle and Coupar Angus.

It is currently being marketed by both Galbraith and Savills for offers over £975,000.

Elsewhere, a huge six-bedroom home in Killiecrankie is on the market for offers over £745,000.

