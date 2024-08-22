Huge £745k country home in Killiecrankie with 6 bedrooms and 4 reception rooms for sale

A huge Perthshire country home with six bedrooms and four bathrooms has gone up for sale.

Old Faskally House, in Killiecrankie, also boasts a large dining hall and an annexe with an independent front entrance.

The property, which is around three miles north of Pitlochry, is on the market for offers over £744,950.

Downstairs you will find the four reception rooms that include a sitting room, drawing room dining hall and office.

The dining hall, situated next to the large kitchen, is traditionally styled with large windows offering views of the countryside.

There is also a W/C and a utility room on the ground floor.

Upstairs are all of the property’s six bedrooms, two bathrooms and a W/C.

The annexe has a kitchen, bedroom, shower room, and sitting room upstairs.

Outside, the property sits on 2.8 acres of land, and comes with sprawling landscaped gardens.

The property also has a large private driveway and garage.

