Property Huge £745k country home in Killiecrankie with 6 bedrooms and 4 reception rooms for sale The Perthshire property also has an annexe with an independent entrance. By Kieran Webster August 22 2024, 11:27am August 22 2024, 11:27am Share Huge £745k country home in Killiecrankie with 6 bedrooms and 4 reception rooms for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5065089/killicrankie-home-six-bedrooms-for-sale-perthshire/ Copy Link 0 comment Old Faskally House. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents A huge Perthshire country home with six bedrooms and four bathrooms has gone up for sale. Old Faskally House, in Killiecrankie, also boasts a large dining hall and an annexe with an independent front entrance. The property, which is around three miles north of Pitlochry, is on the market for offers over £744,950. Old Faskally House has an enviable setting. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The sitting room. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents Bay windows in the sitting room. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The large kitchen. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents Downstairs you will find the four reception rooms that include a sitting room, drawing room dining hall and office. The dining hall, situated next to the large kitchen, is traditionally styled with large windows offering views of the countryside. There is also a W/C and a utility room on the ground floor. An Aga oven in the kitchen. Image: Supplied by Simple Approach Estate Agents Dining space in the kitchen. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The traditional dining room. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents Large windows in the dining room. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The office. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents Upstairs are all of the property’s six bedrooms, two bathrooms and a W/C. The annexe has a kitchen, bedroom, shower room, and sitting room upstairs. Outside, the property sits on 2.8 acres of land, and comes with sprawling landscaped gardens. The property has six bedrooms. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents Date Bedroom two. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents Bedroom three. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents One of the bathrooms. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents Bedroom four. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents A statue in one of the bedrooms. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The annexe bedroom. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The annexe kitchen. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents A shower room in the annexe. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents A view of the garden. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The garden. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The property comes with a garage. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The property also has a large private driveway and garage. Old Faskally House is being marketed by Simple Approach Estate Agents for offers over £744,950. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a £600,000 “turret house” with views of Perthshire has also gone on the market.
