Huge £745k country home in Killiecrankie with 6 bedrooms and 4 reception rooms for sale

The Perthshire property also has an annexe with an independent entrance.

By Kieran Webster
Front of Old Faskally House
Old Faskally House. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents

A huge Perthshire country home with six bedrooms and four bathrooms has gone up for sale.

Old Faskally House, in Killiecrankie, also boasts a large dining hall and an annexe with an independent front entrance.

The property, which is around three miles north of Pitlochry, is on the market for offers over £744,950.

The setting of the property.
Old Faskally House has an enviable setting. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The sitting room.
The sitting room. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
A bay window in the sitting room.
Bay windows in the sitting room. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The kitchen.
The large kitchen. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents

Downstairs you will find the four reception rooms that include a sitting room, drawing room dining hall and office.

The dining hall, situated next to the large kitchen, is traditionally styled with large windows offering views of the countryside.

There is also a W/C and a utility room on the ground floor.

An Aga oven in the kitchen.
An Aga oven in the kitchen. Image: Supplied by Simple Approach Estate Agents
A dining table in the kitchen.
Dining space in the kitchen. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The traditional styled dining room.
The traditional dining room. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
Large windows in the dining room.
Large windows in the dining room. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The office.
The office. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents

Upstairs are all of the property’s six bedrooms, two bathrooms and a W/C.

The annexe has a kitchen, bedroom, shower room, and sitting room upstairs.

Outside, the property sits on 2.8 acres of land, and comes with sprawling landscaped gardens.

Bedroom one.
The property has six bedrooms. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents Date
An alternative view of bedroom one.
Bedroom two. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
Bedroom two.
Bedroom three. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
One of the bathrooms.
One of the bathrooms. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
Bedroom four.
Bedroom four. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
A statue in one of the bedrooms.
A statue in one of the bedrooms. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The annexe bedroom.
The annexe bedroom. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The annexe kitchen.
The annexe kitchen. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The shower room on the annexe.
A shower room in the annexe. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
A view of the garden.
A view of the garden. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The garden.
The garden. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The garage.
The property comes with a garage. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents

The property also has a large private driveway and garage.

Old Faskally House is being marketed by Simple Approach Estate Agents for offers over £744,950.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a £600,000 “turret house” with views of Perthshire has also gone on the market.

