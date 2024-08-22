Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge Andy Murray mural created in Dunblane at his childhood tennis club

The 20ft street art depicts the three-time grand slam winner celebrating a victory.

By Isla Glen
A man in a cherry picker works on the giant mural
The plan for the artwork was arranged in just 10 days. Image: Stirling Pulling Together.

Dunblane is now home to an impressive mural commemorating the career of Sir Andy Murray.

The local development trust arranged for the artwork to go on display outside Dunblane Sports Club, where it all started for Sir Andy and his brother Jamie.

The 20ft piece of street art depicts the three-time grand slam winner cheering and celebrating a victory. It is sponsored by Tennis TV, the official Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) streaming service.

The mural was created by London-based street artists Abraham.O and Doppel.

Sir Andy hung up his racket following the recent 2024 Paris Olympics, sparking discussions about how best to honour the 37-year-old and cement his legacy in Scotland.

Andy Murray pictured on court at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Andy Murray, pictured as his career drew to a close at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

Sandy Fleming, tennis coach and chair of Dunblane Development Trust, told The Courier that the plan for the Andy Murray mural all came together in just 10 days.

He said: “There was so much talk of how to mark his achievements, and things like this cost a lot. If I were to take a guess, it would be tens of thousands of pounds.

Andy Murray mural at ‘Scotland’s most Instagrammable photo spot’

“We’re really lucky that Tennis TV picked Dunblane and we get to have it at the tennis club.

“He’s the most famous tennis player from Dunblane, so it’s nice that it’s here.

“This is Scotland’s most Instagrammable photo spot – it’s so cool. If you like tennis, Andy Murray or sport, you’ll want to come and get a picture.”

The Courier’s design of how an Andy Murray Kelpie-style statue could look on Keir Roundabout, near Dunblane. Image: DC Thomson/Mhorvan Park

When Sir Andy retired, locals described his trajectory as both “inspiration” and “motivation” for all young players in the town.

When asked how they thought the achievements of the tennis star should be commemorated in Dunblane, residents suggested varying ideas, from a massive Kelpies-style statue to a mural – exactly like the one that has now been installed.

