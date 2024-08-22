Dunblane is now home to an impressive mural commemorating the career of Sir Andy Murray.

The local development trust arranged for the artwork to go on display outside Dunblane Sports Club, where it all started for Sir Andy and his brother Jamie.

The 20ft piece of street art depicts the three-time grand slam winner cheering and celebrating a victory. It is sponsored by Tennis TV, the official Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) streaming service.

The mural was created by London-based street artists Abraham.O and Doppel.

Sir Andy hung up his racket following the recent 2024 Paris Olympics, sparking discussions about how best to honour the 37-year-old and cement his legacy in Scotland.

Sandy Fleming, tennis coach and chair of Dunblane Development Trust, told The Courier that the plan for the Andy Murray mural all came together in just 10 days.

He said: “There was so much talk of how to mark his achievements, and things like this cost a lot. If I were to take a guess, it would be tens of thousands of pounds.

Andy Murray mural at ‘Scotland’s most Instagrammable photo spot’

“We’re really lucky that Tennis TV picked Dunblane and we get to have it at the tennis club.

“He’s the most famous tennis player from Dunblane, so it’s nice that it’s here.

“This is Scotland’s most Instagrammable photo spot – it’s so cool. If you like tennis, Andy Murray or sport, you’ll want to come and get a picture.”

When Sir Andy retired, locals described his trajectory as both “inspiration” and “motivation” for all young players in the town.

When asked how they thought the achievements of the tennis star should be commemorated in Dunblane, residents suggested varying ideas, from a massive Kelpies-style statue to a mural – exactly like the one that has now been installed.

