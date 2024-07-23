Dunblane reacts as Andy Murray prepares for ‘last ever’ tennis tournament

Sir Andy Murray’s announcement that the upcoming Paris Olympics will be his “last ever tennis tournament” has prompted an outpouring of love and admiration from across the sporting world.

But nobody is more fiercely proud of the former world number one than residents of his hometown.

As the news spread that Dunblane’s most famous son will soon hang up his racket for the final time, many locals began to reflect on the enormous impact Andy Murray has had on them, collectively and individually.

“He gave us hope, and made us proud of where we came from,” game designer Neil Alexander, who grew up in Dunblane, posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Andy, thank you. For every memory, every step of the way”.

Outside Dunblane Sports Club where Sir Andy’s talent first shone, local 25-year-old Katie Watson commented: “Andy Murray is a credit to Dunblane and it’s nice to see someone from Scotland do so well. He’s an inspiration.”

Lee Wilson Phillips, 46, is a Stirling University student from South Africa who has lived in Dunblane for the last two years. She believes Andy Murray is an “inspiration” and proves “you can do it”.

She added: “People in Dunblane are great supporters of him and his brother. He invests money back into the community – like The Cromlix. I’ve stayed there and it’s fabulous. There’s great support for him here. He shows if you work hard, you can do it.”

‘Always true to his roots in Dunblane’

“Sir Andy Murray has been without doubt one of Scotland’s, and Great Britain’s, greatest athletes of all time,” said Dunblane and Bridge of Allan Conservative councillor Thomas Heald.

“Always true to his roots in Dunblane, Andy has been a true ambassador for the town and I know that the community here is incredibly proud of his achievements both on and off the tennis court.

“We all remember the hot day in July of 2013 when he ended the 77 year wait for a British men’s singles champion at Wimbledon and the immense feeling of pride that was felt across the whole of Dunblane and beyond.

“On a personal level, Andy’s career was an inspiration for an aspiring young tennis player and his rise onto the world stage was one of the reasons why I fell in love with the game. I know that this is also the case for thousands of young people across the UK and around the world.”

‘Gold post box is a daily reminder of Andy’s achievements’

Green councillor Alasdair Tollemache added: “Sir Andy Murray has had a brilliant tennis career. His dedication is an inspiration to us all. He has put Dunblane on the world sporting map with his Wimbledon and Olympic titles.

“When we see the gold post box, it is a daily reminder of Andy’s achievements. Everyone wishes him well in his well-earned retirement.”

One tourist from Northern Ireland, who did not wish to be named, had come out of her way to visit Dunblane and Andy Murray’s golden post box. “He’s such a great ambassador for tennis,” she said.

After suffering through serious physical setbacks during his career, some in the tennis world are pleased to see Sir Andy giving his body a break.

“It is really sad to see him retiring. But I can’t pretend there’s not a big part of relief in there as well. You know, you want him to have a good quality of life after he finishes tennis,” said Dunfermline Tennis Club’s head coach, Michael Russell.

“He’s going to have plenty of time to spend with his family now, which is great. And fingers crossed that he’s going to maybe continue in the sport and potentially stay on and coach, which would be fantastic for the younger players coming through.”

But the highest praise came from the very top of the Scottish Government. Writing on social media, First Minister John Swinney called Sir Andy “our greatest ever sportsman”, and thanked him for his “outstanding and inspiring career which has made a profound impact on so many”.