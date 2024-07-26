Andy Murray hopes to see Dunblane ‘legacy’ sports centre get approval

Sir Andy Murray has said he hopes to see the proposed “Murray legacy” sports centre become a reality at Park of Keir near Dunblane.

Speaking during a CNN interview on Thursday, ahead of the Paris Olympics, the Scottish sports star was asked if he thought the idea – which has been championed by his mother, Judy Murray – would happen, and if he would get behind the proposal.

“I hope that it happens,” Sir Andy told interviewer Christiane Amanpour. “Whether it will or not, I don’t know, to be honest.

“My mum has been trying for a long time to try and have a centre that’s there for the community, [and] to have some form of legacy for what me and my brother [Jamie] have achieved throughout our career. That hasn’t been the case in Scotland yet.”

The Lawn Tennis Association recently pledged £5 million of funding for the project, with a view to building a multi-sport community venue with space for padel and pickleball courts, as well as indoor and outdoor tennis facilities. Honouring the “many achievements” of the Murray family and “their contribution to tennis in Scotland and Britain” is one of the central aims of the venture.

New housing and a hotel are also included in the plans, which have divided local residents. The development would be built on green belt land, which some argue should be preserved.

Concerns over green belt land

Last week, Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell said he supported the concept of paying tribute to Andy Murray’s sporting legacy, but was against Judy Murray’s plan.

“We’ve already got tennis facilities in Dunblane, and there’s a national tennis centre just down the road at Stirling University.

“I’d like to see that Andy Murray legacy spread out to communities in Scotland that perhaps don’t have tennis courts and facilities, that absolutely need it.”

Stirling Council initially rejected the Park of Keir proposal, but was overruled by the Scottish Government in December 2021, when ministers said the benefits of the £37.5 million initiative would “outweigh” the loss of green belt land. But the project must still get the go-ahead from the council later this year before work is allowed to begin on the site.

“I think it would be good if there was a tennis centre up there,” Andy Murray told CNN. “And, with me and Jamie finishing playing soon, you know, we’ll have the opportunity to be up in Scotland more.

“I will always love tennis and want to be involved in it, and will try and help the next young British tennis players as much as I can.”