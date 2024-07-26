Andy Murray hopes to see Dunblane ‘legacy’ sports centre get approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray hopes to see Dunblane ‘legacy’ sports centre get approval

Looking ahead to retirement, tennis player Sir Andy said he would like to spend more time in Scotland.

By Alex Watson
Sir Andy Murray has been training ahead of the Paris Olympics, which he has said will be his final tennis tournament. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Sir Andy Murray has been training ahead of the Paris Olympics, which he has said will be his final tennis tournament. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Sir Andy Murray has said he hopes to see the proposed “Murray legacy” sports centre become a reality at Park of Keir near Dunblane.

Speaking during a CNN interview on Thursday, ahead of the Paris Olympics, the Scottish sports star was asked if he thought the idea – which has been championed by his mother, Judy Murray – would happen, and if he would get behind the proposal.

“I hope that it happens,” Sir Andy told interviewer Christiane Amanpour. “Whether it will or not, I don’t know, to be honest.

“My mum has been trying for a long time to try and have a centre that’s there for the community, [and] to have some form of legacy for what me and my brother [Jamie] have achieved throughout our career. That hasn’t been the case in Scotland yet.”

The Lawn Tennis Association recently pledged £5 million of funding for the project, with a view to building a multi-sport community venue with space for padel and pickleball courts, as well as indoor and outdoor tennis facilities. Honouring the “many achievements” of the Murray family and “their contribution to tennis in Scotland and Britain” is one of the central aims of the venture.

New housing and a hotel are also included in the plans, which have divided local residents. The development would be built on green belt land, which some argue should be preserved.

Concerns over green belt land

Last week, Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell said he supported the concept of paying tribute to Andy Murray’s sporting legacy, but was against Judy Murray’s plan.

“We’ve already got tennis facilities in Dunblane, and there’s a national tennis centre just down the road at Stirling University.

“I’d like to see that Andy Murray legacy spread out to communities in Scotland that perhaps don’t have tennis courts and facilities, that absolutely need it.”

Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock
Green Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell opposes the ‘Murray legacy’ sports centre plans, along with some local residents. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock

Stirling Council initially rejected the Park of Keir proposal, but was overruled by the Scottish Government in December 2021, when ministers said the benefits of the £37.5 million initiative would “outweigh” the loss of green belt land. But the project must still get the go-ahead from the council later this year before work is allowed to begin on the site.

“I think it would be good if there was a tennis centre up there,” Andy Murray told CNN. “And, with me and Jamie finishing playing soon, you know, we’ll have the opportunity to be up in Scotland more.

“I will always love tennis and want to be involved in it, and will try and help the next young British tennis players as much as I can.”

