Dentist in Tayport to reopen for NHS and private patients

A dental practice in Tayport is set to reopen later this year.

Tayport Dental Practice is moving into the former Old Bank Dental Clinic, which closed in 2023.

Esme Jardine is taking on the premises after spending more than 25 years as a dentist in Leven.

Esme said: “It was a spontaneous decision to open the new practice but there are a good number of people without a dentist in Tayport.

“It was always sad walking past the old practice lying empty and I wanted to do something about it.”

Old Bank Dental Clinic closed in March 2023 due to a shortage of qualified staff at the practice.

The closure left the north-east Fife town without a dentist and patients had to move to Cupar or Dundee.

Esme says patients will be able to make appointments from September 12 with a view to starting treatments from September 23.

Tayport Dental Practice ‘exactly what the area needs’

The 56-year-old previously owned Banbeath Dental Practice in Leven.

The new practice will open for NHS patients under the age of 26 and offer an adult patient plan for £15.50 per month.

Esme added: “It was awful when the previous practice was forced to close due to staff shortages.

“I’m excited and apprehensive about the change but this is exactly what Tayport and the surrounding area needs.

“The practice is pretty much done, the surgeries are in and there’s just some painting to do.”

It comes as a new dental practice serving NHS patients is set to open in Perth.