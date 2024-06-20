New Perth dentist practice to serve NHS patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Perth dentist practice to serve NHS patients

Infinityblu plans to open the practice on Tay Street in early 2025.

By Andrew Robson
Infinityblu are set to open a new practice in Perth.
Infinityblu, run by Chris Barrowman, is set to open a new practice in Perth. Image: Supplied

A new dentist practice serving NHS patients is set to open in Perth.

Infinityblu, described as “one of Scotland’s fastest-growing independent dental groups”, has bought premises on Tay Street.

Established by Chris Barrowman in Pitlochry in 2007, the business now has 12 practices across Scotland.

However, the new surgery marks the company’s first foray into a city.

Chris aims to open the Perth practice in early 2025.

New Perth dentist practice to open amid ‘big demand’ for services

He said: “We have tended to focus on rural communities so far but we are aware of the big demand for dental services in Perth and the surrounding areas.

“We looked for a sizable property in a nice location with good accessibility and outside parking.

“It will be great to see the long-awaited project getting going, despite the delays.

“We will open for NHS and private patients as well as providing a referral service and delivering orthodontics and implants.”

The building on 64 Tay Street.
The building at 64 Tay Street. Image: Supplied

Infinityblu bought 64 Tay Street some time ago but has met delays due to the Tay Street roadworks.

However, work will soon get under way on the refurbishment of the ground floor of the building.

The work is expected to take about six months.

The Tay Street building was previously a fitness and therapy suite.

It will accommodate a five-surgery practice with consultation and CBCT imaging rooms.

Patients can register for the waiting list by calling 01796 475380.

Infinityblu already has locations in Perthshire, Fife, Stirlingshire and the Borders.

Conversation