New Perth dentist practice to serve NHS patients

A new dentist practice serving NHS patients is set to open in Perth.

Infinityblu, described as “one of Scotland’s fastest-growing independent dental groups”, has bought premises on Tay Street.

Established by Chris Barrowman in Pitlochry in 2007, the business now has 12 practices across Scotland.

However, the new surgery marks the company’s first foray into a city.

Chris aims to open the Perth practice in early 2025.

New Perth dentist practice to open amid ‘big demand’ for services

He said: “We have tended to focus on rural communities so far but we are aware of the big demand for dental services in Perth and the surrounding areas.

“We looked for a sizable property in a nice location with good accessibility and outside parking.

“It will be great to see the long-awaited project getting going, despite the delays.

“We will open for NHS and private patients as well as providing a referral service and delivering orthodontics and implants.”

Infinityblu bought 64 Tay Street some time ago but has met delays due to the Tay Street roadworks.

However, work will soon get under way on the refurbishment of the ground floor of the building.

The work is expected to take about six months.

The Tay Street building was previously a fitness and therapy suite.

It will accommodate a five-surgery practice with consultation and CBCT imaging rooms.

Patients can register for the waiting list by calling 01796 475380.

Infinityblu already has locations in Perthshire, Fife, Stirlingshire and the Borders.