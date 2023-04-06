Tay Street in Perth to close for up to 20 months as new ‘super sewer’ installed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Part of one of a busy Perth street will be closed for almost two years for installation of a new sewer.

Scottish Water is completing the work on the “super sewer”, on part of Tay Street and a section of Shore Road in the city centre.

Work starts on May 15.

While it is being carried out, both Tay Street, from its junction with Canal Street, and the north end of Shore Road will close for up to 20 months.

This is longer than the 11 months previously announced.

Diversions will be in place through the city centre and one way access in place for homes and businesses when possible.

Those wanting to access Shore Road will need to go via Edinburgh Road and Friarton Road.

A consultation event will be held at the Salutation Hotel on April 26 between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tay Street business owners worried about roadworks

Local business owners have expressed concerns on how work will impact trading.

Christopher Strachan, owner of 63 Tay Street, said: “We could have lost business already, this news has been around for a while.

“We sometimes do wedding meals and if they see the work going on outside they may want to go elsewhere.

“My regular customers have been really supportive but it’s losing new business I’m more worried about.

“The only thing I don’t understand is why they didn’t do it during lockdown when people weren’t on the roads as much.”

What will the work achieve?

The work by Caledonia Water Alliance will see 500 metres of new pipeline installed.

It includes the diversion of a gas main by SGN to make room for the new sewer.

Scottish Water says the “super sewer” will reduce the risk of flooding and have capacity for new developments.

Dominic Flanagan, Scottish Water’s major projects delivery manager, said: “A major programme of investment is needed to ensure Perth’s essential water and sewerage infrastructure is able to support the city’s continuing growth over the years ahead.

“We know that Perth is growing and that our climate is changing. We can’t stop the intense rainfall events that overwhelm urban drainage systems, but we can take action to make the Fair City climate ready.

“We recognise that infrastructure work of this scale is disruptive and that the areas where we need to work are an important part of the city’s road network.

“Our team is working hard to identify arrangements to minimise disruption as far as we can, while delivering the investment that is needed.

“Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained, including access to Moncrieffe Island via the railway bridge.

“Throughout the period we are working, our aim is to keep residents and businesses informed and respond to feedback.”