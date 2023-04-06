Tay Street in Perth to close for up to 20 months as new ‘super sewer’ installed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tay Street in Perth to close for up to 20 months as new ‘super sewer’ installed

Local business owners have expressed concerns over the impact work will have on trading.

By Emma Duncan
The work, starting on May 15, will affect this section of Tay Street. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson
The work, starting on May 15, will affect this section of Tay Street. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

Part of one of a busy Perth street will be closed for almost two years for installation of a new sewer.

Scottish Water is completing the work on the “super sewer”, on part of Tay Street and a section of Shore Road in the city centre.

Work starts on May 15.

While it is being carried out, both Tay Street, from its junction with Canal Street, and the north end of Shore Road will close for up to 20 months.

This is longer than the 11 months previously announced.

The road will close for up to 20 months.

Diversions will be in place through the city centre and one way access in place for homes and businesses when possible.

Those wanting to access Shore Road will need to go via Edinburgh Road and Friarton Road.

A consultation event will be held at the Salutation Hotel on April 26 between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tay Street business owners worried about roadworks

Local business owners have expressed concerns on how work will impact trading.

Christopher Strachan, owner of 63 Tay Street, said: “We could have lost business already, this news has been around for a while.

Christopher Strachan, owner of 63 Tay Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We sometimes do wedding meals and if they see the work going on outside they may want to go elsewhere.

“My regular customers have been really supportive but it’s losing new business I’m more worried about.

“The only thing I don’t understand is why they didn’t do it during lockdown when people weren’t on the roads as much.”

What will the work achieve?

The work by Caledonia Water Alliance will see 500 metres of new pipeline installed.

It includes the diversion of a gas main by SGN to make room for the new sewer.

Scottish Water says the “super sewer” will reduce the risk of flooding and have capacity for new developments.

The work by Scottish Water will see this section of Tay Street in Perth closed for up to 20 months. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

Dominic Flanagan, Scottish Water’s major projects delivery manager, said: “A major programme of investment is needed to ensure Perth’s essential water and sewerage infrastructure is able to support the city’s continuing growth over the years ahead.

“We know that Perth is growing and that our climate is changing. We can’t stop the intense rainfall events that overwhelm urban drainage systems, but we can take action to make the Fair City climate ready.

“We recognise that infrastructure work of this scale is disruptive and that the areas where we need to work are an important part of the city’s road network.

“Our team is working hard to identify arrangements to minimise disruption as far as we can, while delivering the investment that is needed.

“Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained, including access to Moncrieffe Island via the railway bridge.

“Throughout the period we are working, our aim is to keep residents and businesses informed and respond to feedback.”

Tags

Conversation

