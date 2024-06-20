Fife Pictures as fans enjoy Dunfermline fan zone for Scotland’s second Euro 2024 clash Live acts and DJs kept revellers entertained as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Dunfermline City Fan Zone for the Scotland v Switzerland match. Image: Craig Brown/ Dunfermline Club Photographer By Andrew Robson & heatherfowlie June 20 2024, 11:21am June 20 2024, 11:21am Share Pictures as fans enjoy Dunfermline fan zone for Scotland’s second Euro 2024 clash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5014812/dunfermline-fan-zone-scotland-switzerland-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment East End Park once again welcomed the Tartan Army on Wednesday for Scotland’s second Euro 2024 clash. Thousands of fans turned out to watch Steve Clarke’s side take on Switzerland on two big screens inside the stadium. Live acts and DJs kept revellers entertained at Dunfermline Athletic’s ground as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. It was the second fan zone event at the stadium after supporters turned out for Friday’s opener against Germany. Some of the best moments from Wednesday’s game were captured by Dunfermline Athletic’s Craig Brown. Scotland v Switzerland at the fan zone. First half of the game. Many large screens were erected around the stadium for the fans to watch the match. These two young boys eager to see if their country will win! Fans watch intensely as the match unfolds. Look at this cutie in his kilt at the fan zone! Excitement builds in the first half. The place to be on match day! The crowds were filming their memories in the stands whilst they watched the big screens. Some close calls and near misses throughout the match. The highs and lows cant dampen the fans spirit! Eager anticipation for Scotland to win. Game day vibes! The fan zone is buzzing with energy and team spirit. Creating unforgettable memories in the Fan Zone! Passion and energy everywhere you look! From young to old, the fan zone welcomes everyone. Where the love for football brings everyone together. Roaring support from the heart of the fan zone. A rollercoaster of emotions rippled through the crowds. The excitement is in the air! Fans gather to cheer their team to victory Every goal, every cheer, every moment counts! Some entertainment and music was provided on match day! Fans in full force, ready for the showdown! Celebrating the beautiful game with beautiful people! Fans from all walks of life come together to celebrate their love for football How cute! The fan zone buzzes with energy as the second half approaches. A sea of blue and a symphony of chants. Unstoppable Energy: Fans bring the stadium to life! Let’s go Scotland! The piper playing for the crowds. Come on Scotland! Game day vibes! An intense second half. Mixed emotions from multiple attempts to score. A fantastic match last night.
Conversation