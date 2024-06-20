Pictures as fans enjoy Dunfermline fan zone for Scotland’s second Euro 2024 clash

East End Park once again welcomed the Tartan Army on Wednesday for Scotland’s second Euro 2024 clash.

Thousands of fans turned out to watch Steve Clarke’s side take on Switzerland on two big screens inside the stadium.

Live acts and DJs kept revellers entertained at Dunfermline Athletic’s ground as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was the second fan zone event at the stadium after supporters turned out for Friday’s opener against Germany.

Some of the best moments from Wednesday’s game were captured by Dunfermline Athletic’s Craig Brown.