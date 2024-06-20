Pictures as fans enjoy Dunfermline fan zone for Scotland’s second Euro 2024 clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures as fans enjoy Dunfermline fan zone for Scotland’s second Euro 2024 clash

Live acts and DJs kept revellers entertained as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Dunfermline City Fan Zone for the Scotland v Switzerland match. Image: Craig Brown/ Dunfermline Club Photographer
Dunfermline City Fan Zone for the Scotland v Switzerland match. Image: Craig Brown/ Dunfermline Club Photographer
By Andrew Robson & heatherfowlie

East End Park once again welcomed the Tartan Army on Wednesday for Scotland’s second Euro 2024 clash.

Thousands of fans turned out to watch Steve Clarke’s side take on Switzerland on two big screens inside the stadium.

Live acts and DJs kept revellers entertained at Dunfermline Athletic’s ground as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was the second fan zone event at the stadium after supporters turned out for Friday’s opener against Germany.

Some of the best moments from Wednesday’s game were captured by Dunfermline Athletic’s Craig Brown.

Scotland v Switzerland at the fan zone.
First half  of the game.
Many large screens were erected around the stadium for the fans to watch the match.
These two young boys eager to see if their country will win!
Fans watch intensely as the match unfolds.
Look at this cutie in his kilt at the fan zone!
Excitement builds in the first half.
The place to be on match day!
The crowds were filming their memories in the stands whilst they watched the big screens.
Some close calls and near misses throughout the match.
The highs and lows cant dampen the fans spirit!
Eager anticipation for Scotland to win.
Game day vibes! The fan zone is buzzing with energy and team spirit.
Creating unforgettable memories in the Fan Zone!
Passion and energy everywhere you look!
From young to old, the fan zone welcomes everyone.
Where the love for football brings everyone together.
Roaring support from the heart of the fan zone.
A rollercoaster of emotions rippled through the crowds.
The excitement is in the air! Fans gather to cheer their team to victory
Every goal, every cheer, every moment counts!
Some entertainment and music was provided on match day!
Fans in full force, ready for the showdown!
Celebrating the beautiful game with beautiful people!
Fans from all walks of life come together to celebrate their love for football
How cute!
The fan zone buzzes with energy as the second half approaches.
A sea of blue and a symphony of chants.
Unstoppable Energy: Fans bring the stadium to life!
Let’s go Scotland!
The piper playing for the crowds.
Come on Scotland!
Game day vibes!
An intense second half.
Mixed emotions from multiple attempts to score.
A fantastic match last night.

