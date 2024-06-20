Ambitious Fife colliery masterplan with hotel, chalets and housing recommended for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ambitious Fife colliery masterplan with hotel, chalets and housing recommended for approval

Comrie Colliery is described as the largest area of post-industrial dereliction in Fife.

By Claire Warrender
How Comrie Colliery looked in 2019
How Comrie Colliery looked in 2021 before the bing was removed. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Ambitious plans to transform a former Fife colliery into a major tourism and leisure destination are being recommended for approval.

Comrie Colliery, near Saline, is described as the largest area of post-industrial dereliction in Fife.

However, its restoration could result in hundreds of holiday chalets, a hotel, nine-hole golf course and even watersports.

Comrie Colliery in 2019
The Comrie Colliery masterplan includes land restoration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A restaurant, spa, garden centre with cafe and a gym are also included in the plan.

And a care home and retirement village, alongside 185 houses and businesses are mooted for the 500-acre site.

Developers Comrie Development Company say the hotel would host small weddings and conferences as well as people attending nearby events.

The application will call before members of Fife Council’s west and central planning committee next week.

And planning officer Martin McGroarty says the benefits to west Fife could be significant.

Significant land restoration still needed at Comrie Colliery

Comrie Colliery closed in 1986 and became derelict after decades of deep coal mining.

The sprawling site has gradually been restored and was put up for sale in 2018.

However, the land is still not in a suitable state for development, with significant restoration needed.

The Comrie Colliery masterplan
The Comrie Colliery masterplan submitted to Fife Council.

Mr McGroarty says once remediated, the plan is for up to 420 tourism lodges and a 160-room hotel.

The care village would include 320 units and there would be a heritage centre and green space.

The planning officer says the cultural heritage centre will preserve the last visible structural link with the former colliery.

Conditions attached to planning permission

Options for renewable energy are also included in the proposal.

Mr McGroarty says: “Comrie Colliery represents an opportunity to create a flagship low-carbon heating system.”

Assessments show it could be one of the best sites in central Scotland for geothermal heat recovery.

This takes heat from the ground and transfers it into heating and hot water.

If approved, the land will be developed in four phases, with the holiday chalets built first.

The officer recommends approval subject to a number of conditions.

These include the drafting of a legal agreement ensuring 25% of the new houses are affordable.

And a financial contribution for local schools is also sought.

Conversation