Jack Sanders joins St Johnstone as Craig Levein pinpoints 2 key attributes

St Johnstone have completed the signing of towering centre-back Jack Sanders.

The 25-year-old has penned a contract until the summer of 2026 after leaving Kilmarnock during the close season.

Dubbed “the Colonel” by Killie fans in tribute to his KFC founder namesake, Colonel Sanders, he stands at 6ft 4ins and will bring fearsome physicality to the Saints backline.

However, boss Craig Levein is adamant Sanders is also capable of playing out from the back.

He told St Johnstone’s official website: “We’re really pleased to get Jack on board for the upcoming season. He will provide us with a physical presence at the back but he is also comfortable with the ball at his feet.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions with Jack and it is clear how determined he is to kick on with his career and prove himself at this level.”

Sanders: I want to kickstart career

Sanders’ arrival is welcome given the retirement of Andy Considine, ongoing uncertainty regarding the future of Ryan McGowan and Liam Gordon’s likely exit.

The big stopper, who was on loan at Ayr United last term, added: “The club has been in the Premiership for 16 seasons in a row. It is a club with good stability and somewhere I feel I can really kick on with my career and showcase what I can do.

“I’m hoping I can kick-start my career with a club like St Johnstone and really perform well.

“I had a good end to the season last year at Ayr in the Championship and felt I performed at a good level. It is a tougher division now but I know I have the skillset to do well.”