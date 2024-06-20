Jack Sanders joins St Johnstone as Craig Levein pinpoints 2 key attributes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Sanders joins St Johnstone as Craig Levein pinpoints 2 key attributes

Sanders arrives on a two-year contract.

By Alan Temple
Jack Sanders will be a huge presence in the Saints back line.
Sanders will be a huge presence in the Saints back line. Image: SNS

St Johnstone have completed the signing of towering centre-back Jack Sanders.

The 25-year-old has penned a contract until the summer of 2026 after leaving Kilmarnock during the close season.

Dubbed “the Colonel” by Killie fans in tribute to his KFC founder namesake, Colonel Sanders, he stands at 6ft 4ins and will bring fearsome physicality to the Saints backline.

However, boss Craig Levein is adamant Sanders is also capable of playing out from the back.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein
St Johnstone manager Levein was delighted to get Sanders on board. Image: SNS

He told St Johnstone’s official website: “We’re really pleased to get Jack on board for the upcoming season. He will provide us with a physical presence at the back but he is also comfortable with the ball at his feet.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions with Jack and it is clear how determined he is to kick on with his career and prove himself at this level.”

Sanders: I want to kickstart career

Sanders’ arrival is welcome given the retirement of Andy Considine, ongoing uncertainty regarding the future of Ryan McGowan and Liam Gordon’s likely exit.

Jack Sanders in action for Ayr United
Saints’ latest signing in action for Ayr United. Image: SNS

The big stopper, who was on loan at Ayr United last term, added: “The club has been in the Premiership for 16 seasons in a row. It is a club with good stability and somewhere I feel I can really kick on with my career and showcase what I can do.

“I’m hoping I can kick-start my career with a club like St Johnstone and really perform well.

“I had a good end to the season last year at Ayr in the Championship and felt I performed at a good level. It is a tougher division now but I know I have the skillset to do well.”

Conversation