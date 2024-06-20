Filming starts in Burntisland for ‘chilling new Netflix detective series’

Filming has started in Burntisland for a “chilling new detective series”.

Several trailers, lighting rights and production vehicles have arrived in the town for three days of filming for the series – thought to be for Netflix.

The activity will include scenes being shot using a helicopter.

Much of the activity is centred on a remote part of Burntisland Harbour, close to Sailors Walk.

London-based production outfit, LBM Dept Q Ltd, has informed locals about the filming – which is set to run until Saturday.

A letter said: “I am writing to you on behalf of LBM Dept Q Ltd to inform you of our plans to film scenes for a chilling new detective series being made for one of the large streaming channels in and around Edinburgh.

“The scenes we will be filming include a rescue sequence which will involve actors dressed as emergency emergency service operatives and vehicles.

“In addition, on one of the days, there will be a helicopter landing on site as part of this sequence.”

The same letter was sent to residents in Edinburgh earlier this year as filming took place in the city.

Reports suggested the series – titled Department Q and starring Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald – will be released on Netflix.

It is said to be based on Danish author Jussi Alder-Olsen’s best-selling crime series.

Twenty-four-hour security has been brought in to man the site in Burntisland for the duration of the shoot.

Fife has welcomed several filming crews in recent weeks for major shows.

In May, scenes for new Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood were shot in Culross.

Just weeks later, comedian and TV presenter Alan Carr was also spotted in Culross for the filming of a Sky comedy.