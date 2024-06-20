Filming starts in Burntisland for ‘chilling new Netflix detective series’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Filming starts in Burntisland for ‘chilling new Netflix detective series’

Scenes involving a helicopter are set to be shot at the town's harbour.

By Neil Henderson
Dozens of film and production vehicles parked up in Burntisland.
Production vans and signs in Burntisland. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Filming has started in Burntisland for a “chilling new detective series”.

Several trailers, lighting rights and production vehicles have arrived in the town for three days of filming for the series – thought to be for Netflix.

The activity will include scenes being shot using a helicopter.

Much of the activity is centred on a remote part of Burntisland Harbour, close to Sailors Walk.

Filming is taking place at a remote part of Burntisland Harbour.
The filming activity is focused on Burntisland Harbour. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

London-based production outfit, LBM Dept Q Ltd, has informed locals about the filming – which is set to run until Saturday.

A letter said: “I am writing to you on behalf of LBM Dept Q Ltd to inform you of our plans to film scenes for a chilling new detective series being made for one of the large streaming channels in and around Edinburgh.

“The scenes we will be filming include a rescue sequence which will involve actors dressed as emergency emergency service operatives and vehicles.

Scene involving helicopter filmed for new detective series in Burntisland

“In addition, on one of the days, there will be a helicopter landing on site as part of this sequence.”

The same letter was sent to residents in Edinburgh earlier this year as filming took place in the city.

Reports suggested the series – titled Department Q and starring Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald – will be released on Netflix.

Cranes holding filming equipment spotted on Burntisland Harbour.
Cranes holding filming equipment at Burntisland Harbour. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Set signs have for the filming at Burntisland Harbour have been erected.
A sign directing filming crews to the site. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

It is said to be based on Danish author Jussi Alder-Olsen’s best-selling crime series.

Twenty-four-hour security has been brought in to man the site in Burntisland for the duration of the shoot.

Fife has welcomed several filming crews in recent weeks for major shows.

In May, scenes for new Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood were shot in Culross.

Just weeks later, comedian and TV presenter Alan Carr was also spotted in Culross for the filming of a Sky comedy.

More from Fife

How Comrie Colliery looked in 2019
Ambitious Fife colliery masterplan with hotel, chalets and housing recommended for approval
Dunfermline City Fan Zone for the Scotland v Switzerland match. Image: Craig Brown/ Dunfermline Club Photographer
Pictures as fans enjoy Dunfermline fan zone for Scotland's second Euro 2024 clash
Man dies in crash near Dunfermline close to junction at Clocklunie Road
Man, 52, dies after crash near Dunfermline
Thousands celebrated at Dundee's fan zone at Riverside Park on Wednesday. Image: Alan Richardson
Euro 2024: Fans set to bask in sunshine at Dundee and Dunfermline fan zones…
cocaine on a black background
Former Dunfermline soldier caught with £20k of cocaine is jailed
Former DCC Fiona Taylor
'Incredibly valuable' report not received by Police Scotland, Bayoh inquiry told
Kinross High Street, Jack Johnson
Driver banned after leading 'convoy' of police on high speed chase in Kinross-shire
The main SRUC building at Elmwood campus in Cupar.
SRUC assurances on Elmwood campus courses a sign of a positive future, says MSP
A fight broke out on a bus in Kirkcaldy.
Woman 'targeted by sexual comments' before fight on Kirkcaldy bus
Clockluine Road, between Hillend and Dunfermline.
Driver taken to hospital as crash shuts roads near Dunfermline

Conversation