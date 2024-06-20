Mathew Cudjoe says emotional farewell to Dundee United fans as Ghanaian gears up for ‘next chapter’

Mathew Cudjoe has described playing in front of the “phenomenal” Dundee United supporters as a “privilege” after leaving the Tannadice outfit this week.

Cudjoe, 20, officially departed the Terrors this week after talks regarding a new one-year deal broke down.

The former Ghana U/20 international notched five goals in 46 outings for United after arriving in November 2021 and, despite flashes of undoubted potential, he was unable to cement a starting berth.

Nevertheless, Cudjoe insists he will always cherish his time in Scotland.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cudjoe said: “I want to express my deepest gratitude and heartfelt thanks to everyone associated with this incredible club.

“Thank you for the opportunity to don the Dundee United jersey and represent such a prestigious institution.

“To the special fans of Dundee United, your support has been phenomenal. Playing in front of you at Tannadice has been a privilege, and your cheers and encouragement will remain etched in my memory.

“To my colleagues, it has been an absolute honor [sic] to share the pitch and the locker room with such talented and dedicated individuals.

“Finally to all the coaches I worked under, I am grateful for your direct impact in my game. The learning process continues as I turn my focus on my next chapter.”