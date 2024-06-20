Dunfermline carer sacked after withdrawing £10k from service user’s bank account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline carer sacked after withdrawing £10k from service user’s bank account

A watchdog found Wendy Hume "planned each incident in advance".

By Ellidh Aitken
Wendy Hume used the service user's bank card without their knowledge. Image: Shutterstock
Wendy Hume used the service user's bank card without their knowledge. Image: Shutterstock

A Dunfermline carer was sacked after she withdrew £10,000 from a service user’s bank account without her permission.

Wendy Hume was employed as a support worker by Leonard Cheshire Disability at the time of the incidents between December 2021 and October 2022.

Without consent, she withdrew funds totalling £10,150 from a service user’s bank account.

Watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched a probe, and has now found that her actions could have placed the service user at risk of harm by “depriving her of her funds”.

The regulator has now struck Hume off as a care worker

Dunfermline carer withdrew £10k from service user’s bank account in ‘serious abuse of trust’

No details have been revealed on what Hume did with the money.

The watchdog considered several “factors of concern” when making its decision.

These included that Hume had not apologised for her actions and that her behaviour was a “serious abuse of the trust” placed in her by the client and her employer.

In a report on the decision, the Dundee-headquartered SSSC said: “Your actions in taking money from a service user was dishonest.

“As a result of this behaviour, you could have placed that service user at risk of harm by depriving her of funds.

“In addition to this, you have placed the reputation of the profession at risk of damage and undermined the public confidence in the profession.”

Care worker ‘planned each incident in advance’, says watchdog

The regulator said that there was a “significant degree of planning” involved in the Dunfermline carer’s actions.

The report said: “You took steps to remove the service user’s bank card from their home and use it when you knew the service user was not at home.”

The SSSC said a removal order was the “most appropriate sanction” and was “necessary and justified in the public interest”.

It added: “This is due to the seriousness of the behaviour involving an abuse of a position of trust and financial abuse.”

The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee.
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire Disability said: “The wellbeing and safety of people using our services is always our priority.

“We note the decision of the SSSC relating to this former staff member who was dismissed in February 2023.

“The staff member was suspended as soon as concerns were raised.

“Police, the local authority and Care Inspectorate were all notified immediately.

“We will always take robust action to protect the security and safety of people we support.”

The outcome of the report to police has not been confirmed.

