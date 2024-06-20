Thousands of Dundee families in line for school uniform cash boost

Thousands of Dundee families are in line for a cash boost to help them with the cost of school uniforms.

Grants handed out to the families of nearly 6,000 are set to rise by £5.

It means eligible primary school families will receive £125 per pupil, while it will rise to £155 for secondary school pupils.

It comes after the local authority received £31,000 in funding from the Scottish budget.

A total of 5,800 benefit from the support.

Dundee school clothing grants ‘will help households across city’

Councillor Willie Sawers, deputy convener of the city governance committee, said: “Reducing child poverty is an absolute top priority for the council and this proposal will help households across the city.”

Children and families spokesperson Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “We are still in a cost-of-living crisis and this increase would provide practical support to eligible families.

“Our work to cut the cost of the school day is also ongoing.”

The payments will be made to families eligible for the school clothing grants during the summer holidays if the move is approved by a committee next week.