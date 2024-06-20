Thousands of Dundee families in line for school uniform cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of Dundee families in line for school uniform cash boost

About 5,800 pupils are supported by the school clothing grant.

By Ben MacDonald
School clothing grants in Dundee are going up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
School clothing grants in Dundee are going up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Thousands of Dundee families are in line for a cash boost to help them with the cost of school uniforms.

Grants handed out to the families of nearly 6,000 are set to rise by £5.

It means eligible primary school families will receive £125 per pupil, while it will rise to £155 for secondary school pupils.

It comes after the local authority received £31,000 in funding from the Scottish budget.

A total of 5,800 benefit from the support.

Dundee school clothing grants ‘will help households across city’

Councillor Willie Sawers, deputy convener of the city governance committee, said: “Reducing child poverty is an absolute top priority for the council and this proposal will help households across the city.”

Children and families spokesperson Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “We are still in a cost-of-living crisis and this increase would provide practical support to eligible families.

“Our work to cut the cost of the school day is also ongoing.”

The payments will be made to families eligible for the school clothing grants during the summer holidays if the move is approved by a committee next week.

Conversation