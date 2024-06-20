SNP faces Dundee wipeout in latest polling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP faces Dundee wipeout in latest polling

Use our interactive map to check the predicted results, including Labour gains across Dundee and Fife, and SNP wins in Perth and Angus.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee independence march
Dundee is currently one of the SNP's safest areas, and the city backed independence in 2014. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The SNP face electoral wipeout in Dundee, according to a shock poll predicting a Labour resurgence in the pro-independence city.

Latest in-depth polling from the More in Common think-tank suggests Sir Keir Starmer’s party will gain ground in Dundee and Fife.

If the results of the poll were replicated at the ballot box on July 4, Labour would win Dundee Central with 43% of the vote.

It would see incumbent SNP candidate Chris Law lose his Westminster seat with 38% of votes.

Labour candidate Richard McCready. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The pollster also suggests a narrow SNP loss in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, well within the margin of error, with other studies predicting different results.

Meanwhile the nationalists are predicted to hold onto the Perth and Angus seats they currently hold.

But in Fife, the predictions suggest Labour would win in Glenrothes and Mid Fife, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, and Dunfermline and Dollar.

Mega-poll predicts Labour majority

Liberal Democrat candidate MP Wendy Chamberlain is predicted to retain her seat in North East Fife.

The mega-poll, which goes into seat-by-seat details, suggests Labour would defeat the Conservatives if a general election were held tomorrow, winning 406 seats against the Tories’ 155.

The SNP would also fall far short of the target it has set to secure a majority of seats, 29, in order to begin negotiations for independence.

Mr Swinney repeatedly refused to say whether he would accept such a result as a vote against a second referendum as he launched his party’s manifesto on Wednesday.

Scottish Labour’s Richard McCready, who is standing in Dundee Central, said: “With postal votes starting to drop and two weeks to polling day, we are taking absolutely nothing for granted.

“We are working our socks off to earn voters’ trust.”

See how your seat is predicted to vote

This poll by More in Common spoke to 10,850 people across Great Britain between 14-16 June.

Using a system known as MRP, they are able to use demographic data to predict how each constituency may vote.

