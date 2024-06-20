SNP faces Dundee wipeout in latest polling

The SNP face electoral wipeout in Dundee, according to a shock poll predicting a Labour resurgence in the pro-independence city.

Latest in-depth polling from the More in Common think-tank suggests Sir Keir Starmer’s party will gain ground in Dundee and Fife.

If the results of the poll were replicated at the ballot box on July 4, Labour would win Dundee Central with 43% of the vote.

It would see incumbent SNP candidate Chris Law lose his Westminster seat with 38% of votes.

The pollster also suggests a narrow SNP loss in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, well within the margin of error, with other studies predicting different results.

Meanwhile the nationalists are predicted to hold onto the Perth and Angus seats they currently hold.

But in Fife, the predictions suggest Labour would win in Glenrothes and Mid Fife, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, and Dunfermline and Dollar.

Mega-poll predicts Labour majority

Liberal Democrat candidate MP Wendy Chamberlain is predicted to retain her seat in North East Fife.

The mega-poll, which goes into seat-by-seat details, suggests Labour would defeat the Conservatives if a general election were held tomorrow, winning 406 seats against the Tories’ 155.

The SNP would also fall far short of the target it has set to secure a majority of seats, 29, in order to begin negotiations for independence.

Mr Swinney repeatedly refused to say whether he would accept such a result as a vote against a second referendum as he launched his party’s manifesto on Wednesday.

Scottish Labour’s Richard McCready, who is standing in Dundee Central, said: “With postal votes starting to drop and two weeks to polling day, we are taking absolutely nothing for granted.

“We are working our socks off to earn voters’ trust.”

This poll by More in Common spoke to 10,850 people across Great Britain between 14-16 June.

Using a system known as MRP, they are able to use demographic data to predict how each constituency may vote.