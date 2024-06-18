Dundee United 6 Dundee United starlets pen new contracts as Mathew Cudjoe exit is confirmed Lewis O'Donnell was among the group to commit their futures to the Tangerines. By Alan Temple June 18 2024, 7:55pm June 18 2024, 7:55pm Share 6 Dundee United starlets pen new contracts as Mathew Cudjoe exit is confirmed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5014459/6-dundee-united-new-contracts-mathew-cudjoe/ Copy Link 0 comment Lewis O'Donnell spent the campaign at New Central Park. Image: SNS Lewis O’Donnell is among six Dundee United youngsters to commit their futures to the Tangerines. O’Donnell, 18, was linked with the likes of Watford and Ipswich Town following an impressive spell on loan with Kelty Hearts last term, playing 38 games for the Fife outfit. However, the Scotland youth internationalist has agreed a new contract until the summer of 2026. United also confirmed that goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams, winger Brandon Forbes, Adam Carnwath, Samuel Cleall-Harding and Sean Borland have inked one-year extensions. Cudjoe’s exit was confirmed. Image: SNS Meanwhile, Mathew Cudjoe’s exit, as revealed by Courier Sport on Monday, was made official on Tuesday evening. Youngsters Liam Trotter, Keir Bertie and Greg Petrie have also departed.
