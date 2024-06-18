6 Dundee United starlets pen new contracts as Mathew Cudjoe exit is confirmed

Lewis O’Donnell is among six Dundee United youngsters to commit their futures to the Tangerines.

O’Donnell, 18, was linked with the likes of Watford and Ipswich Town following an impressive spell on loan with Kelty Hearts last term, playing 38 games for the Fife outfit.

However, the Scotland youth internationalist has agreed a new contract until the summer of 2026.

United also confirmed that goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams, winger Brandon Forbes, Adam Carnwath, Samuel Cleall-Harding and Sean Borland have inked one-year extensions.

Meanwhile, Mathew Cudjoe’s exit, as revealed by Courier Sport on Monday, was made official on Tuesday evening. Youngsters Liam Trotter, Keir Bertie and Greg Petrie have also departed.