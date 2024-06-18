6 Dundee United starlets pen new contracts as Mathew Cudjoe exit is confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 Dundee United starlets pen new contracts as Mathew Cudjoe exit is confirmed

Lewis O'Donnell was among the group to commit their futures to the Tangerines.

By Alan Temple
Lewis O'Donnell exiting the Dundee United team bus.
Lewis O'Donnell spent the campaign at New Central Park. Image: SNS

Lewis O’Donnell is among six Dundee United youngsters to commit their futures to the Tangerines.

O’Donnell, 18, was linked with the likes of Watford and Ipswich Town following an impressive spell on loan with Kelty Hearts last term, playing 38 games for the Fife outfit.

However, the Scotland youth internationalist has agreed a new contract until the summer of 2026.

United also confirmed that goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams, winger Brandon Forbes, Adam Carnwath, Samuel Cleall-Harding and Sean Borland have inked one-year extensions.

Mathew Cudjoe celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Cudjoe’s exit was confirmed. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Mathew Cudjoe’s exit, as revealed by Courier Sport on Monday, was made official on Tuesday evening. Youngsters Liam Trotter, Keir Bertie and Greg Petrie have also departed.

