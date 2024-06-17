EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe’s Dundee United career looks OVER as contract talks break down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe’s Dundee United career looks OVER as contract talks break down

The Ghanaian remained on holiday as the Tangerines reported for pre-season training on Monday.

Mathew Cudjoe takes the acclaim of fans at Tannadice.
Mathew Cudjoe impressed early on in the final year of his contract. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Mathew Cudjoe’s Dundee United career appears to be over after the Ghanaian forward turned down a new contract.

Courier Sport understands Cudjoe, 20, was offered a one-year extension to his deal following a reasonably bright 2023/24 campaign.

The talented youngster notched three goals and two assists in his opening five league games last term, however he lost his place in the side following a red card against Morton in September.

He was a bit-part player for the remainder of United’s promotion push.

Cudjoe grew increasingly frustrated by a lack of action but remained highly regarded at United – and tentative plans were in place for him to go out on loan, with a view to kicking on at Tannadice.

But talks have now broken down and, as Jim Goodwin’s side reported for training on Monday morning, Cudjoe was still on holiday. Barring an almighty U-turn, he will not play for the club again.

Dejected Dundee United forward Mathew Cudjoe trudges off the field
A dejected Mathew Cudjoe trudges off the field after being dismissed against Morton. Image: SNS

The Terrors have protected their right to a healthy development fee for Cudjoe by tabling a new contract but, with an impasse not in the best interests of any party, are likely to be amenable to negotiation.

It is understood Cudjoe is admired by St Johnstone boss Craig Levein and Hamilton gaffer John Rankin, but the player would prefer to explore his options in Europe.

