EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe’s Dundee United career looks OVER as contract talks break down

Mathew Cudjoe’s Dundee United career appears to be over after the Ghanaian forward turned down a new contract.

Courier Sport understands Cudjoe, 20, was offered a one-year extension to his deal following a reasonably bright 2023/24 campaign.

The talented youngster notched three goals and two assists in his opening five league games last term, however he lost his place in the side following a red card against Morton in September.

He was a bit-part player for the remainder of United’s promotion push.

Cudjoe grew increasingly frustrated by a lack of action but remained highly regarded at United – and tentative plans were in place for him to go out on loan, with a view to kicking on at Tannadice.

But talks have now broken down and, as Jim Goodwin’s side reported for training on Monday morning, Cudjoe was still on holiday. Barring an almighty U-turn, he will not play for the club again.

The Terrors have protected their right to a healthy development fee for Cudjoe by tabling a new contract but, with an impasse not in the best interests of any party, are likely to be amenable to negotiation.

It is understood Cudjoe is admired by St Johnstone boss Craig Levein and Hamilton gaffer John Rankin, but the player would prefer to explore his options in Europe.