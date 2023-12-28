EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe lifts lid on personal trainer graft as Dundee United ace bids to rediscover blistering early-season form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe lifts lid on personal trainer graft as Dundee United ace bids to rediscover blistering early-season form

Cudjoe has gone the extra mile as he aims to cement a starting berth with the Tangerines.

Mathew Cudjoe celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Cudjoe is determined to rediscover the highs of his early season form. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Mathew Cudjoe could have been forgiven for licking his wounds after dropping out of the Dundee United side due to one moment of madness and an untimely injury.

Instead, he hit the gym.

Cudjoe, 20, enjoyed a sensational start to the season with the Tangerines, registering six goal contributions – rippling the net three times, and teeing up another three – in his opening eight games.

However, the gifted Ghanaian received a red card after lashing out at Calum Waters in a 1-1 draw against Morton on September 16, sidelining him for two games. A dead leg then kept him out for another couple of weeks.

In the meantime, Kai Fotheringham produced a scintillating run of form to cement his place on the right wing, forcing Cudjoe to bide his time after returning to the fold.

And the diminutive forward has reacted in a positive manner, redoubling his efforts to get into fighting shape and battle for a place in Goodwin’s starting XI.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate one of United's four goals.
Mathew Cudjoe celebrates with Glenn Middleton after scoring at Arbroath. Image: SNS

“When I was not in the team, my agent booked a personal trainer for me,” Cudjoe told Courier Sport. “So, I was trying to impress the coach in training, but also working hard to be the best I could be.

“I wanted to make sure that, when I did come back into the team, I would be able to help my teammates and coach, and – in the end – lift this (Championship) trophy. That is the most important thing.

“I worked hard on my legs! To get them stronger and be able to run faster and have more power. I did some upper body work too because you need to be strong in this league.

“When I went back to Ghana in the summer, I also worked very hard and trained so much. That is just a part of me, who I am.”

Back to his best

Following a bright cameo in the prior defeat to Raith Rovers, Cudjoe did earn a start against Queen’s Park last Friday night; his first in the league since that dismissal against the Ton.

In common with everyone else in green, it was not a vintage showing – but he was unlucky not to win a penalty in the first period following an intrepid burst into the box and was bright on the rare occasions he cut inside.

And Cudjoe has no doubt he can rediscover the form that thrilled Arabs earlier this term.

“It has been a difficult time for me,” he continued. “When you have a red card and then an injury, you need to sacrifice yourself and understand the situation. It is a test of your mentality.

“I think I am getting back to my best and hopefully this week I can be better again. I am building back to my top levels.

“On Friday (against Queen’s Park), I was trying to do a lot of positive running, tracking back, and trying to be creative to help the team.

“I want to get back to my form at the start of the season. I was scoring goals, setting up goals and, after my injury problem, I believe I can show everyone that quality again.”

Total title belief

Cudjoe will hope to retain his place when United host Partick Thistle on Friday night.

There is little room for error, with Raith Rovers now boasting a five-point advantage at the summit of the Championship, albeit United have a game in hand at Morton.

Mathew Cudjoe curls home a goal for Dundee United against Airdrie
Cudjoe shapes a strike on goal. Image: SNS

“I hope to start again, but it all depends on the coach and what happens in training,” he continued. “All I ever want is to be in the team and helping the boys on the pitch.

“We look forward to Friday and we have confidence we can still achieve our aims.

“If the season was almost finished you might say, “sure, this is a problem”. But we are in December, and anything can happen, and I believe we will win it, 100 per cent.”

