Jim Goodwin explains why January should spell end for Mark Birighitti at Dundee United

Jim Goodwin believes Mark Birighitti will pursue a move away from Dundee United in January as the Australian goalkeeper weighs up his next career move.

The 32-year-old has six months left on his deal with the Tangerines but is firmly out of the picture after a disastrous debut campaign with the club last season.

Birighitti made a host of high-profile errors as the Terrors crashed to relegation, most notably when he inexplicably allowed Stevie May to tackle him on the goal-line, securing a 2-1 win for St Johnstone in February.

He was initially selected – and then dropped – by three different United managers.

A potential summer switch to Hapoel Petah Tikva fell through, while Courier Sport understands Bolton Wanderers also showed interest. But no deal was done.

And while Goodwin has praise for Birighitti’s professionalism and attitude in the circumstances, he reckons a swift transfer would be the best course of action for all involved.

It would also free up a wage as Goodwin plots his own January business.

Goodwin said: “We are still in the same position with Mark as we were in the summer: he is available.

Jim Goodwin: Birighitti has been ‘very, very professional’

“Jack Walton is our No.1, and he has held that position and made it his own. Jack Newman is there in support, and Mark Birighitti is at an age where he needs to go and play regular football.

“We have been up front and honest with Mark, and Mark has been great, in fairness.

“He has shown a good attitude in training and has been very, very professional. But Biri is coming into the final months of his contract and I’m sure he will want to go and play regularly somewhere.”