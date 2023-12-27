3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat – Trevor Carson, reaction needed and striker struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat – Trevor Carson, reaction needed and striker struggles

The Dark Blues were well beaten at home to the champions.

Dundee's Luke McCowan is dismayed as his side fall to defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee's Luke McCowan is dismayed as his side fall to defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Boxing Day was anything but for Dundee at Dens Park as they failed to lay a glove on champions Celtic.

Mikey Johnston landed the knock-out blows as the Dark Blues never ever looked like ending their 35-year wait for a home win over the Hoops.

Tony Docherty’s men, however, won’t be throwing in the towel on their bid to gatecrash the top six – to stretch the pugilism metaphor even further.

Instead, the 3-0 defeat at home to the Hoops will be used as a learning experience for a disappointed Dee.

Courier Sport was there to analyse the action.

Trevor Carson

This was not a good day for Dundee’s goalkeeper.

Trevor Carson buries his head as Celtic celebrate. Image: Shutterstock
Trevor Carson buries his head as Celtic celebrate. Image: Shutterstock

Reliable for the vast majority of the season and reliable to pull off big saves to boot, the Northern Irishman should have prevented the first two goals.

Celtic had been completely dominant throughout the first half but had fluffed the chances that came their way.

And opportunities had continued to come at the start of the second period. But they would come and go with Dundee defending their box pretty stoutly.

Until a Luis Palma pass into the area from the left flank somehow found its way into the net via the stud of Paulo Bernardo.

Carson should have gathered with ease but the goalie missed the ball as it bobbled through his legs.

The second, he got a hand to Johnston’s effort but could only parry it into the corner. A goalie of his ability should deal with that.

And that’s the frustration from a defensive point of view. Dundee had frustrated Celtic, plenty of blocks and few proper opportunities missed.

But two soft goals went in and the game was gone.

Reaction

Tony Docherty called for a reaction from his side, starting this weekend at Kilmarnock.

He usually gets one with this group of players.

Docherty’s Dark Blues have never lost back-to-back games.

Tony Docherty on the touchline as Dundee face Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty on the touchline as Dundee face Celtic. Image: Shutterstock

And he pointed to the Rangers defeat at Dens Park earlier in the season. THAT Rangers defeat. The one with the pyro.

The response to that one was a 1-0 win over Livingston followed by a 4-0 thumping of St Mirren.

Anything like that against Killie and St Johnstone next Tuesday would be a super reaction.

Four points would do just nicely ahead of the winter break.

Striker struggles

They may have to try to achieve that reaction with decimated forward options.

Zach Robinson lost the starting spot he had regained up at Ross County. The frontman didn’t really take his opportunity that day.

Zach Robinson took a sore on late on. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson took a sore on late on. Image: SNS

And he may have to sit out for a while again after limping off with a hip injury. The on-loan AFC Wimbledon man played just 16 minutes from the bench before having to go off again.

And Mexican Diego Pineda’s return to the matchday squad ended before it began with an injury in the warm-up.

We may not have seen much of him but it’s another option off the table if he is ruled out of the coming games.

Amadou Bakayoko outnumbered as Dundee lost to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko outnumbered as Dundee lost to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock

Charlie Reilly, too, has picked up another knock as he continues to struggle with the step up from part-time to full-time football. He was, however, on the pitch pre-match doing an intensive-looking training session and will be back soon.

Add to all that a couple of strikers who didn’t have great games on Tuesday.

Zak Rudden put in plenty of effort but struggled to impose himself on the game while Amadou Bakayoko’s touch eluded him at times when his team needed a breather.

The pair have just one goal between them in the past five games. It looks like the pair will have another chance to improve that at Rugby Park on Saturday.

