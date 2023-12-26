Dundee 0-3 Celtic: Player ratings and star man as Trevor Carson rues errors in comfortable Hoops win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee 0-3 Celtic: Player ratings and star man as Trevor Carson rues errors in comfortable Hoops win

The champions ran out comprehensive winners at Dens Park through Bernardo and Johnston goals.

By George Cran
Paulo Bernardo squeezes in Celtic's opener at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Paulo Bernardo squeezes in Celtic's opener at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee’s long wait for a win over Celtic goes on after the champions recorded a comprehensive 3-0 win at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues haven’t beaten the Hoops on home turf since 1988 and it’s now 41 games without defeat for Celtic against Dundee.

After some stubborn defensive work, the Dee were undone by two moments to forget for goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

The keeper has been impressive for much of the campaign but saw Paulo Bernardo’s close-range shot squeeze through his legs before parrying a Mikey Johnston effort into the corner.

Johnston would add a third as the clock ticked into stoppage time.

First half

Dundee were forced into a defensive change with Ricki Lamie picking up a strain in training on Christmas Day. In came Cammy Kerr with Jordan McGhee moving into the back three.

Also in was Zak Rudden, regaining his place from Zach Robinson, who dropped back to the bench.

Luis Palma missed

Celtic were in complete control of the first half with Dundee, as expected, doing plenty of defending.

An early ball across the six-yard box from Lyall Cameron and a looping header from Rudden were moments of optimism in attack from the hosts.

But it was the visitors with all the ball and almost all the efforts on goal – 19 to one, in fact.

Kyogo Furuhashi had the big chance, scampering through on goal but his chip over Carson landed wide of the post.

That was after Liam Scales had flicked a header just wide of the far post and before Matt O’Riley had fired a low shot wide from 18 yards.

But Dundee’s huge effort and numerous blocks in their own area earned a goal-less scoreline at half-time.

Second half

That resistance was broken early in the second half, however. A low ball from Luis Palma was poked in by Paulo Bernardo.

Carson, though, won’t want to see a replay as the ball somehow bobbled through his legs.

The second half was largely attack v defence once more, with Dundee defending their box well for the most part.

But the contest was over on 83 minutes and, again, Carson won’t want to see the replay back.

Shortly after coming on, Johnston lined up a shot from 25 yards. The Dee goalie got a solid hand to the ball but could only push it into the corner.

Carson would pull off two super late stops before Johnston swept his second into that same corner from the penalty spot.

A tough afternoon for Dundee, their focus now switches to the Premiership clash at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Dundee Star Man: Owen Beck

Dundee full-back Owen Beck on the ball against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee full-back Owen Beck on the ball against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

He’s been a stand-out all season for the Dark Blues and it was no different against the champions.

Beck got the better of Daizen Maeda before he was replaced by the tricky Hyunjun Yang. Defensively and offensively impressive again from Dundee’s loan star.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: Carson 4, McGhee 6, Shaughnessy 6, Donnelly 6, Kerr 7, Beck 7, Boateng 6 (Sylla 85), McCowan 7, Cameron 6 (Robertson 73, 6), Rudden 6 (Tiffoney 69, 6), Bakayoko 5 (Robinson 69, 4 (Howley 85)).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Pineda, Ashcroft, Mulligan, Howley, Sylla.

Celtic: Hart, Johnston, Taylor, Scales, Palma (Johnston 79), Kyogo (Oh 65), Carter-Vickers (Welsh 55), Bernardo, O’Riley, Maeda (Yang 65), McGregor.

Subs not used: Bain, Turnbull, Kwon, Forrest, Ralston.

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 9,144

Conversation