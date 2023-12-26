Dundee 0-3 Celtic: Player ratings and star man as Trevor Carson rues errors in comfortable Hoops win

Dundee’s long wait for a win over Celtic goes on after the champions recorded a comprehensive 3-0 win at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues haven’t beaten the Hoops on home turf since 1988 and it’s now 41 games without defeat for Celtic against Dundee.

After some stubborn defensive work, the Dee were undone by two moments to forget for goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

The keeper has been impressive for much of the campaign but saw Paulo Bernardo’s close-range shot squeeze through his legs before parrying a Mikey Johnston effort into the corner.

Johnston would add a third as the clock ticked into stoppage time.

First half

Dundee were forced into a defensive change with Ricki Lamie picking up a strain in training on Christmas Day. In came Cammy Kerr with Jordan McGhee moving into the back three.

Also in was Zak Rudden, regaining his place from Zach Robinson, who dropped back to the bench.

Celtic were in complete control of the first half with Dundee, as expected, doing plenty of defending.

An early ball across the six-yard box from Lyall Cameron and a looping header from Rudden were moments of optimism in attack from the hosts.

But it was the visitors with all the ball and almost all the efforts on goal – 19 to one, in fact.

Kyogo Furuhashi had the big chance, scampering through on goal but his chip over Carson landed wide of the post.

🗣️ "Celtic wasteful once again!" Kyogo has a brilliant chance to break the deadlock against Dundee, but his shot goes just wide! Watch all the action live on Sky now 📺 pic.twitter.com/6tCsAs1aJG — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 26, 2023

That was after Liam Scales had flicked a header just wide of the far post and before Matt O’Riley had fired a low shot wide from 18 yards.

But Dundee’s huge effort and numerous blocks in their own area earned a goal-less scoreline at half-time.

Second half

That resistance was broken early in the second half, however. A low ball from Luis Palma was poked in by Paulo Bernardo.

Carson, though, won’t want to see a replay as the ball somehow bobbled through his legs.

🗣️ "You can't say Celtic haven't deserved it!" Celtic take the lead against Dundee through Paulo Bernardo! Second-half action live on Sky NOW 💪 pic.twitter.com/BfqtA8InqJ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 26, 2023

The second half was largely attack v defence once more, with Dundee defending their box well for the most part.

But the contest was over on 83 minutes and, again, Carson won’t want to see the replay back.

Shortly after coming on, Johnston lined up a shot from 25 yards. The Dee goalie got a solid hand to the ball but could only push it into the corner.

🗣️ "HE'S WAITED A WHILE FOR A MOMENT LIKE THAT!" Mikey Johnston fires Celtic into a 2-0 lead over Dundee! 👇📺 pic.twitter.com/SbtDrKfjRX — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 26, 2023

Carson would pull off two super late stops before Johnston swept his second into that same corner from the penalty spot.

A tough afternoon for Dundee, their focus now switches to the Premiership clash at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Dundee Star Man: Owen Beck

He’s been a stand-out all season for the Dark Blues and it was no different against the champions.

Beck got the better of Daizen Maeda before he was replaced by the tricky Hyunjun Yang. Defensively and offensively impressive again from Dundee’s loan star.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: Carson 4, McGhee 6, Shaughnessy 6, Donnelly 6, Kerr 7, Beck 7, Boateng 6 (Sylla 85), McCowan 7, Cameron 6 (Robertson 73, 6), Rudden 6 (Tiffoney 69, 6), Bakayoko 5 (Robinson 69, 4 (Howley 85)).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Pineda, Ashcroft, Mulligan, Howley, Sylla.

Celtic: Hart, Johnston, Taylor, Scales, Palma (Johnston 79), Kyogo (Oh 65), Carter-Vickers (Welsh 55), Bernardo, O’Riley, Maeda (Yang 65), McGregor.

Subs not used: Bain, Turnbull, Kwon, Forrest, Ralston.

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 9,144