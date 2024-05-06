LEE WILKIE: Lacklustre Dundee must show spark remains to avoid ending brilliant season on a downer

Dundee’s display against St Mirren on Saturday was so disappointing.

The clash had been built up and built up as the big showdown for the last European slot but they never showed up.

St Mirren were hungrier from the first whistle and that was unlike anything we’ve seen from Dundee this season.

They looked a bit tired to me, I have to say.

Just watching the goals they conceded and the lack of real of edge from the defending, particularly the third one, made me thing that.

It was all just a bit lacklustre.

Aggressive

A couple of injuries to key players like Joe Shaughnessy and Owen Beck haven’t helped.

But I also think the make-up of the Dundee squad has a part to play as well.

This is not a criticism, by the way.

It is a young squad so you can expect ups and downs, there are also a lot of loan players there and that can be difficult at times.

This squad hasn’t been together that long, only built last summer, and that

can catch up on a team as well.

It’s not like St Mirren really opened them up, it was more that they were more aggressive, sharper and stronger in the key moments.

Over-achieved

Again, that’s unlike this team that Tony Docherty has built.

He’ll be hammering it into the players to ensure that was just a blip.

And reminding them all that it has been a tremendous season for the Dark Blues.

At the start of the campaign, not many expected them to achieve a top-six finish.

They’ve done that and done it well.

Dundee have overachieved this season.

There’s a reason Docherty was nominated as Manager of the Year alongside Derek McInnes and eventual winner John McGlynn – two hugely-experienced managers.

And although Lyall Cameron didn’t win the Young Player of the Season award, they shouldn’t allow any disappointment there to take a shine off the brilliant campaign so far.

Hearts

But I do think they need to ensure they do give the reaction Docherty has demanded.

Hearts away isn’t exactly the best choice of fixture to do that.

However, the last thing they want is for an outstanding season to end poorly.

Don’t forget, they can still catch St Mirren even if it seems unlikely now.

It’s a tough, tough place to go and win but they have shown this season they are capable of picking up big results.

Sorting themselves out defensively will be job No 1.

I had hoped that getting into the top six would take away any pressure and allow the Dark Blues to relax in the final few matches.

That’s not been the case so far.

But they need to show the spark is not gone from their season.

The last thing this team, manager and fanbase deserve after such a strong campaign is to finish on a real downer.