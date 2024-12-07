Scott Tiffoney lifts lid on anger that fuelled return to Dundee team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Scott Tiffoney lifts lid on anger that fuelled return to Dundee team

The Dark Blues winger has had to be patient in recent weeks but aims to keep his place for the trip to Hearts today.

Scott Tiffoney during Dundee's open training session at Dens Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee star Scott Tiffoney. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
By George Cran

Scott Tiffoney admits he wasn’t happy being left out of the Dundee team in recent weeks.

But he has used that anger to fuel his desire to be back out on the pitch in dark blue.

Tiffoney was an unused sub in recent Premiership matches against Hibs and Kilmarnock and hadn’t started for two months.

That was until he got the nod against Motherwell on Wednesday.

Tiffoney started and scored the crucial goal that put Dundee 2-1 ahead and hopes he’s done enough to keep his place against Hearts today.

Attitude

“You can [knock on the manager’s door] but you can also work hard in training,” he said.

Tony Docherty with Scott Tiffoney after full-time in the derby. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney with manager Tony Docherty. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

“You can also put performances in when you get minutes on the pitch.

“I can safely say I have done that.

“Anybody who plays football, that has to be the attitude.

“If you haven’t got that attitude then you are in the wrong workplace.

“There is a lot of competition for places here but I think it makes you perform more on a Saturday.

Scott Tiffoney made it 2-1 in controversial fashion. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Scott Tiffoney made it 2-1 against Motherwell. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“If you know you are at risk of not playing, then it definitely makes your performances better.

“I think that’s the only thing you can do. If you take it any other way and do the opposite it is not going to work out for you.

“I wasn’t happy at the time but it didn’t stop me coming in every day and training well and when I got minutes on the pitch, performing well.

“It’s the life of a footballer. It is like a rollercoaster, one minute you’re up, the next you are down.

“You just need to ride it.”

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty
Dundee 'confident not complacent' insists Tony Docherty as boss reveals challenge to players ahead…
Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee at Hearts: Team news and who is the referee for Tynecastle tussle?
The ticket office at Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee FC website crashes as fans rush to secure New Year derby tickets
Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash picked for live TV as date for showdown revealed
Tony Docherty with Scott Tiffoney after full-time in the derby. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says 'I want a headache' as he praises Scott Tiffoney's…
Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron celebrate
4 Dundee talking points from 4-1 Motherwell victory as Premiership's hidden gem shines in…
Lyall Cameron thanks skipper Simon Murray after making it 4-1 to Dundee against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron 'stepping up to the plate' for Dundee says Tony Docherty after big…
Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi lifts lid on family Christmas plan as Dundee teen's nearest and dearest…
Dundee's Tony Docherty in front of the mics at a press conference
Dundee receive double fitness boost for Motherwell clash as Tony Docherty reacts to Scottish…
Dundee united boss Jim Goodwin at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin reacts to blockbuster Scottish Cup draw as Dundee United boss ponders 'new…

Conversation