Scott Tiffoney lifts lid on anger that fuelled return to Dundee team

Scott Tiffoney admits he wasn’t happy being left out of the Dundee team in recent weeks.

But he has used that anger to fuel his desire to be back out on the pitch in dark blue.

Tiffoney was an unused sub in recent Premiership matches against Hibs and Kilmarnock and hadn’t started for two months.

That was until he got the nod against Motherwell on Wednesday.

Tiffoney started and scored the crucial goal that put Dundee 2-1 ahead and hopes he’s done enough to keep his place against Hearts today.

Attitude

“You can [knock on the manager’s door] but you can also work hard in training,” he said.

“You can also put performances in when you get minutes on the pitch.

“I can safely say I have done that.

“Anybody who plays football, that has to be the attitude.

“If you haven’t got that attitude then you are in the wrong workplace.

“There is a lot of competition for places here but I think it makes you perform more on a Saturday.

“If you know you are at risk of not playing, then it definitely makes your performances better.

“I think that’s the only thing you can do. If you take it any other way and do the opposite it is not going to work out for you.

“I wasn’t happy at the time but it didn’t stop me coming in every day and training well and when I got minutes on the pitch, performing well.

“It’s the life of a footballer. It is like a rollercoaster, one minute you’re up, the next you are down.

“You just need to ride it.”