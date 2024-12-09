Jordan McGhee refuses to make excuses for Dundee’s dismal Hearts show as he vows to learn from defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan McGhee refuses to make excuses for Dundee’s dismal Hearts show as he vows to learn from defeat

The Dark Blues have time on the training pitch now to work on things.

Jordan McGhee skippered Dundee at his former club Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

Jordan McGhee has backed his Dundee team-mates to ensure Saturday’s poor show at Hearts was just a one-off.

The Dark Blues have a free weekend coming up to work out what went wrong at Tynecastle.

The Dens defender admits he’s frustrated to have yet another stoppage in the season after three international breaks already this term.

However, they intend to make the most of the time on the training pitch.

“It has been stop-start,” McGhee said.

Shankland scores against Dundee
“There’s a lot of internationals and, obviously, next week we’re not going to get a game because of the cup final.

“But we’ll work hard, it is extra time in the training ground to drill in the manager’s plans and look forward to the rest of the season.

“On Saturday I don’t think we’ve done ourselves justice.

“We’re in good form and I think we never hit those standards in the first half and we know that, we accept that.

“But we’ll pick the bones of it on Monday and learn from it and move on.

“We’re not far off where we were this time last season, so we need to try and take the positives, keep things ticking over, and we’ve got a wee break now to recover from Saturday.

“We’ll work hard on the training ground to rectify what we’ve done wrong in the first half.”

Dundee FC players tired?

Manager Tony Docherty suggested the exertions of their win over Motherwell a few days before played a part in the poor first half at Tynecastle.

Hearts didn’t have a game themselves.

However, McGhee, who took the captain’s armband against his former club, was reluctant to use that as an excuse.

Jordan McGhee challenges Rangers winger Nedim Bajrami. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
He added: “It is what it is, you know. It’s a tough schedule around this time of year. We’ve got a big squad for a reason.

“I think the boys are all fit enough to do it.

“Potentially it was but I just think we didn’t do ourselves justice on and off the ball in the first half.

“Second half I thought we showed good, decent energy levels and finished the game pretty strongly without getting the goal.”

Conversation