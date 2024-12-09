Jordan McGhee refuses to make excuses for Dundee’s dismal Hearts show as he vows to learn from defeat

Jordan McGhee has backed his Dundee team-mates to ensure Saturday’s poor show at Hearts was just a one-off.

The Dark Blues have a free weekend coming up to work out what went wrong at Tynecastle.

The Dens defender admits he’s frustrated to have yet another stoppage in the season after three international breaks already this term.

However, they intend to make the most of the time on the training pitch.

“It has been stop-start,” McGhee said.

“There’s a lot of internationals and, obviously, next week we’re not going to get a game because of the cup final.

“But we’ll work hard, it is extra time in the training ground to drill in the manager’s plans and look forward to the rest of the season.

“On Saturday I don’t think we’ve done ourselves justice.

“We’re in good form and I think we never hit those standards in the first half and we know that, we accept that.

“But we’ll pick the bones of it on Monday and learn from it and move on.

“We’re not far off where we were this time last season, so we need to try and take the positives, keep things ticking over, and we’ve got a wee break now to recover from Saturday.

“We’ll work hard on the training ground to rectify what we’ve done wrong in the first half.”

Dundee FC players tired?

Manager Tony Docherty suggested the exertions of their win over Motherwell a few days before played a part in the poor first half at Tynecastle.

Hearts didn’t have a game themselves.

However, McGhee, who took the captain’s armband against his former club, was reluctant to use that as an excuse.

He added: “It is what it is, you know. It’s a tough schedule around this time of year. We’ve got a big squad for a reason.

“I think the boys are all fit enough to do it.

“Potentially it was but I just think we didn’t do ourselves justice on and off the ball in the first half.

“Second half I thought we showed good, decent energy levels and finished the game pretty strongly without getting the goal.”