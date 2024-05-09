PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – 15 out for Dundee United, how many in? And what did St Mirren defeat tell us about Dundee?

Busy, busy, busy Dundee United have wasted no time in getting their squad rebuild under way.

Hangovers had barely eased by the time some players got the bad news they wouldn’t be staying.

Fifteen departed – how many will Jim Goodwin bring in?

And how do Dundee recover from the St Mirren no-show?

The Dark Blues suffered a dispiriting defeat at Dens but the prospect of summer strengthening has been raised after a desire to add Bruce Anderson to the ranks was revealed by Courier Sport.

There’s loads to cover on both sides of the street.

And Twa Teams are at full strength in the studio as Tom Duthie is joined by George Cran, Alan Temple and Graeme Finnan for a blether.

