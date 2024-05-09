PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – 15 out for Dundee United, how many in? And what did St Mirren defeat tell us about Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – 15 out for Dundee United, how many in? And what did St Mirren defeat tell us about Dundee?

The latest episode of award-winning podcast Twa Teams, One Street is out now and available to listen.

Twa Teams, One Street logo
Twa Teams, One Street - the only podcast as obsessed by Dundee and Dundee United as you are!
By George Cran

Busy, busy, busy Dundee United have wasted no time in getting their squad rebuild under way.

Hangovers had barely eased by the time some players got the bad news they wouldn’t be staying.

Fifteen departed – how many will Jim Goodwin bring in?

And how do Dundee recover from the St Mirren no-show?

The Dark Blues suffered a dispiriting defeat at Dens but the prospect of summer strengthening has been raised after a desire to add Bruce Anderson to the ranks was revealed by Courier Sport.

There’s loads to cover on both sides of the street.

And Twa Teams are at full strength in the studio as Tom Duthie is joined by George Cran, Alan Temple and Graeme Finnan for a blether.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and we’re on YouTube as well.

Or, better yet, listen here:

