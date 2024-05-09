Dundee FC PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – 15 out for Dundee United, how many in? And what did St Mirren defeat tell us about Dundee? The latest episode of award-winning podcast Twa Teams, One Street is out now and available to listen. Twa Teams, One Street - the only podcast as obsessed by Dundee and Dundee United as you are! By George Cran May 9 2024, 3:58pm May 9 2024, 3:58pm Share PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – 15 out for Dundee United, how many in? And what did St Mirren defeat tell us abou... Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4975137/podcast-twa-teams-one-street-15-out-dundee-united-st-mirren-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Busy, busy, busy Dundee United have wasted no time in getting their squad rebuild under way. Hangovers had barely eased by the time some players got the bad news they wouldn’t be staying. Fifteen departed – how many will Jim Goodwin bring in? And how do Dundee recover from the St Mirren no-show? The Dark Blues suffered a dispiriting defeat at Dens but the prospect of summer strengthening has been raised after a desire to add Bruce Anderson to the ranks was revealed by Courier Sport. There’s loads to cover on both sides of the street. And Twa Teams are at full strength in the studio as Tom Duthie is joined by George Cran, Alan Temple and Graeme Finnan for a blether. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and we’re on YouTube as well. Or, better yet, listen here:
