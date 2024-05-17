Tony Docherty pokes fun at Derek McInnes’ ‘aeroplane’ Euro celebration as Owen Beck set to watch Dundee v Kilmarnock

Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty wants his side to “put the cherry on top” of an excellent season with a win over Kilmarnock.

The Dee host Derek McInnes’ side on Saturday on the final day of the Scottish Premiership season.

Docherty has told his players and the fans to bask in their achievements after the Dark Blues reached the top six but fell short of the European places.

He added that Liverpool loanee Owen Beck will be there to join his team-mates which “illustrates the sort of dressing room we have”.

There is little for either side to play for in terms of league standings after Kilmarnock clinched European football with a win over St Mirren last weekend.

That led to jubilant post-match celebrations, including a McInnes ‘aeroplane’.

And after the Killie manager gave Docherty “pelters” for Dundee’s top-six celebrations at Aberdeen last month, the Dee boss was only too happy to hit back.

Tony Docherty urges Dundee players to feel satisfied with season

“Kilmarnock celebrated against St Mirren, which was merited,” said Docherty.

“Derek gave me pelters for my celebrations against Aberdeen, but I didn’t do that (aeroplane celebration)!

“I am really pleased for him and everybody at Kilmarnock.”

Turning his attention to his own side, Docherty added: “This home game I want my team to win the game.

“There has been a good synergy with the fans and players. It is something I wanted to bring. I wanted an identity and a team on the pitch that would excite the Dundee fans.

“I wanted players with passion and energy. The players have displayed that.

“It should be a nice day and it should be a mutual thing where the players thank the fans and the supporters thank the players.

“Owen will be up and that illustrates the sort of dressing room we have.

“I can’t give them a medal or a trophy for what they have done but what I want them to go away with is a real feeling of satisfaction.

“The cherry on the cake would be finishing with a home win.

“A large part has been that synergy and the crowd. They have a team the fans can identify with.”

Mutual appreciation

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, Docherty does not want recent results to diminish his side’s achievements this season.

“I don’t think you can get away from the fact we have had a really successful season,” he said. “We have achieved our objectives and that is the most important thing.

“I don’t want there to be any feeling of anti-climax because there was another objective thrown in at the end, but not one that had been planned for.

“It is about trying to win our final game at home but also show that mutual appreciation between the players and fans.”