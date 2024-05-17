Tony Docherty pokes fun at Derek McInnes’ ‘aeroplane’ Euro celebration as Owen Beck set to watch Dundee v Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty pokes fun at Derek McInnes’ ‘aeroplane’ Euro celebration as Owen Beck set to watch Dundee v Kilmarnock

The Dark Blues will finish their season by hosting Kilmarnock on Saturday.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty and Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes.
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty made fun of his Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes. Images: SNS.

Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty wants his side to “put the cherry on top” of an excellent season with a win over Kilmarnock.

The Dee host Derek McInnes’ side on Saturday on the final day of the Scottish Premiership season.

Docherty has told his players and the fans to bask in their achievements after the Dark Blues reached the top six but fell short of the European places.

He added that Liverpool loanee Owen Beck will be there to join his team-mates which “illustrates the sort of dressing room we have”.

Owen Dodgson celebrates with fellow Dundee FC loanee Owen Beck at Pittodrie.
Owen Dodgson celebrates with fellow Dundee FC loanee Owen Beck at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

There is little for either side to play for in terms of league standings after Kilmarnock clinched European football with a win over St Mirren last weekend.

That led to jubilant post-match celebrations, including a McInnes ‘aeroplane’.

And after the Killie manager gave Docherty “pelters” for Dundee’s top-six celebrations at Aberdeen last month, the Dee boss was only too happy to hit back.

Tony Docherty urges Dundee players to feel satisfied with season

“Kilmarnock celebrated against St Mirren, which was merited,” said Docherty.

“Derek gave me pelters for my celebrations against Aberdeen, but I didn’t do that (aeroplane celebration)!

“I am really pleased for him and everybody at Kilmarnock.”

Turning his attention to his own side, Docherty added: “This home game I want my team to win the game.

“There has been a good synergy with the fans and players. It is something I wanted to bring. I wanted an identity and a team on the pitch that would excite the Dundee fans.

Dundee fans celebrate as news from Motherwell comes through. Image: SNS
Dundee fans have bought into how their team approaches games. Image: SNS

“I wanted players with passion and energy. The players have displayed that.

“It should be a nice day and it should be a mutual thing where the players thank the fans and the supporters thank the players.

“Owen will be up and that illustrates the sort of dressing room we have.

“I can’t give them a medal or a trophy for what they have done but what I want them to go away with is a real feeling of satisfaction.

“The cherry on the cake would be finishing with a home win.

“A large part has been that synergy and the crowd. They have a team the fans can identify with.”

Mutual appreciation

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, Docherty does not want recent results to diminish his side’s achievements this season.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty.
Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty wants his players and fans to acknowledge their achievements. Image: SNS

“I don’t think you can get away from the fact we have had a really successful season,” he said. “We have achieved our objectives and that is the most important thing.

“I don’t want there to be any feeling of anti-climax because there was another objective thrown in at the end, but not one that had been planned for.

It is about trying to win our final game at home but also show that mutual appreciation between the players and fans.”

