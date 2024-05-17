Raith Rovers reach Premiership play-off final after penalty kicks drama to overcome Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers reach Premiership play-off final after penalty kicks drama to overcome Partick Thistle

Ian Murray's men lost 2-1 on the night as the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate.

By Iain Collin
Lewis Vaughan celebrates after scoring Raith's winning penalty. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates after scoring Raith's winning penalty. Image: SNS.

Lewis Vaughan was the penalty-kicks hero as Raith Rovers prevailed against Partick Thistle to reach the Premiership play-off final and give themselves a dream shot at promotion to the top-flight.

A Ross Matthews header for Raith was sandwiched between Blair Alston’s double for Thistle in the first-half.

But neither side could find another goal in a tense second period, meaning it was on to half an hour of extra-time.

With no further scoring, the sides had to be separated by spot-kicks.

Scott Brown missed for Raith and Jack McMillan and Ricco Diack were errant for Partick, leaving the dependable Vaughan to drill in the decisive kick to spark a jubilant pitch invasion.

The Kirkcaldy men now take their bid to reach the top-flight on to the final against either St Johnstone or Ross County next week.

Ross Matthews celebrates his goal for Raith Rovers.
Ross Matthews celebrates his goal for Raith Rovers. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.

Defender misses out

Raith boss Ian Murray had plenty of options on the bench for the first-leg at Firhill.

But he resisted the temptation to turn to them for the rematch in Kirkcaldy.

Josh Mullin, Dylan Easton and Zak Rudden had been struggling with injuries and were still short of enough fitness for 90 minutes.

It meant there was just one enforced change from Tuesday night.

Experienced stopper Keith Watson’s hamstring problem precluded his inclusion and Dylan Corr was drafted in for a start.

The former Celtic youngster has himself just shaken off a dislocated shoulder from the Championship finale against Arbroath but tested it out successfully in the final 15 minutes of the opening clash.

Frenetic start

With so much at stake and Raith’s advantage so slender, it was always going to be frantic right from kick-off.

Rovers forced two corners in quick succession inside the first two minutes before there was a moment of concern for the home side.

Former Prime Minister, and Raith Rovers supporter, Gordon Brown was in the crowd at Stark's Park.
Former Prime Minister, and Raith Rovers supporter, Gordon Brown was in the crowd at Stark’s Park. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.

A quick Thistle break saw them threaten at the other end but Shaun Byrne timed his tackle on Scott Robinson to perfection to thwart the danger.

It was end-to-end thrill-a-minute stuff and Scott Brown, scorer of Raith’s first goal at Firhill, saw a shot from a low corner blocked.

Alston – the Jags’ hero in the first-leg – then tried his luck from fully 40 yards as the ambitious shot whistled past.

Set-piece breakthrough and Raith reply

With 15 minutes gone, Thistle got the breakthrough they craved to draw level in the tie.

Euan Murray blocked a Scott Robinson shot and referee Steven McLean harshly awarded a free-kick – and even more harshly dished out a yellow card.

Alston took full advantage dipping a low shot into the corner of the net as Robinson vacated a position beside the wall that appeared to be blocking Kevin Dabrowski’s view.

Ross Matthews celebrates with his Raith Rovers team-mates.
Ross Matthews (second from left) celebrates with his Raith Rovers team-mates. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Raith needed a quick riposte – and they got it in the 30th minute.

The pressure built and built as the home side kept possession around the Thistle box, and eventually found the opening they wanted.

Liam Dick’s superbly floated cross from the left picked out the late run of Matthews and the auxiliary full-back nodded precisely back across keeper David Mitchell into the net.

Rollercoaster takes another twist

Corr and Murray had produced two blocks in quick succession to save Rovers’ aggregate lead.

But Thistle restored parity in the tie by taking the lead on the night for a second time in first-half injury-time.

Dan O’Reilly, who spent the first half of the season at Raith, chipped in a pinpoint pass that Graham flicked on for Robinson.

Blair Alston puts Partick Thistle back in front on the night with his second goal. Image:

The striker touched the ball into the path of the breaking Alston, whose initial shot was repelled by Dabrowski.

But, with Dabrowski still grounded, the midfielder had the simplest of tasks to knock the ricochet in from close range.

Second-half action

The goal had clearly lifted Thistle and they came out the blocks sharper after the break.

Stanton drilled over when he might have done better for Rovers before a key intervention from skipper Brown in the 57th minute.

An Aidan Fitzpatrick corner caused problems and, when O’Reilly drilled in a shot from just inside the box, Brown popped up on the line to save the day.

At the other end 11 minutes later, the midfielder whistled a drive just beyond the top corner as Raith enjoyed a better spell.

Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown prepares to block a shot from Partick Thistle's Dan O'Reilly.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown (right) prepares to block a shot from Partick Thistle’s Dan O’Reilly. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

A Jack Hamilton header and a Stanton shot then caused panic in the Thistle box but were blocked bravely by the Thistle defence.

Substitute Jack Hamilton then dragged an effort wide as the Stark’s Park men sought in vain a winner.

And Graham should probably have got it for Partick with virtually the last kick of the ball as he fired over the bar under pressure from Murray.

Extra-time required

Thistle substitute Lewis Neilson almost made an instant impact with a run past two Raith tacklers and a shot that bounced just past.

Moments later, Murray’s header from a Rovers corner was repelled and then Vaughan got in the way of Stanton’s follow-up shot.

Thistle, in their third play-off match in the space of ten days, kicked off the second period of extra-time seizing the upper hand.

With just three minutes remaining, Harry Milne’s fizzing drive was heading for the bottom corner before Dabrowski tipped it round the post to the tie into a penalty shoot-out.

Skipper Scott Brown was a key performer for Raith Rovers. Image:  Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Star Man: Scott Brown

The skipper started in midfield and drove the team on with his non-stop energy.

And when asked to move back into defence late on in the 90 minutes, he was a determined figure for the Stark’s Park men to hold Thistle at bay.

A missed penalty was cruel on the captain.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski 7; Matthews 7, Corr 7 (Mullin 82 4 (Smith 113 3)), Murray 7, Dick 7; S Brown 8, Byrne 8 (Hamilton 69 4); Connolly 7 (Easton 62 4), Stanton 8, Turner 7; Vaughan 7. Subs not used: McNeil, J Brown, Smith, Mullin, McGill, Rudden. Booked: Murray, Corr, Connolly, Matthews.

Referee: Steven McLean.

Attendance: 6,070.

More from Football

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty and Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes.
Tony Docherty pokes fun at Derek McInnes' 'aeroplane' Euro celebration as Owen Beck set…
The SPFL will determine whether Dundee have to pay St Johnstone £15,000.
SPFL hearing set to rule on five-figure St Johnstone claim against Dundee
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) are both in need of new players. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United could be shopping in same market for summer…
4
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stands with his hands on his hips.
Ian Murray confident of no nerves as Raith Rovers bid to finish job against…
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC set to wipe out debt with £9 million shares plan that could…
2
Pyro party celebrations in Cupar town centre after Cupar Hearts' historic Scottish Amateur Cup Final win at Hampden. Image: Steven Stewart
Cupar Hearts pyro party celebrations follow historic Scottish Amateur Cup Final victory at Hampden
James Dunne, Chris Millar and Brian Easton were all playing this season.
St Johnstone 2014 Scottish Cup winners: Where are they now?
St Johnstone made history 10 years ago.
St Johnstone 10th anniversary Scottish Cup gallery: 17 best pictures from May 17 glory…
Eve Muirhead at the Scottish Cup final.
EVE MUIRHEAD: 10 year anniversaries for St Johnstone and Rory McIlroy
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray in contemplative mood.
Ian Murray takes career path stance as Raith Rovers boss is linked with vacant…