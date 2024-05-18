Perthshire antique centre tearoom closing in change of management

A popular Perthshire tearoom is going out on a high note after winning a top food and drink award just weeks before it closes for the final time.

The Tufted Duck has been a fixture at the Rait Antiques Centre for the last decade and a half.

It’s due to close at the end of May, when the tearoom will come under new management.

But boss Tim Hardie says he’s proud to have won recognition for the service he’s perfected over the last 15 years.

The Tufted Duck was highly commended in the local food and drink section at the recent Countryside Alliance Awards in Edinburgh.

Tim, 61, says it’s a bittersweet way to end his time at the Carse of Gowrie centre.

And now he’s looking to the future with plans to open a new Tufted Duck at an-all new location.

“It’s sad to go, but I’m starting to look forward to it,” he said.

“We’ve had a good run. And I’m very proud of the way we’ve looked after our customers over the years.”

Tufted Duck set to return

Running a tearoom was never in Tim’s plans.

He had a furniture business at the Rait Antiques Centre when the opportunity came up, so decided to give it a go.

“I thought it might be a new string to my bow,” he laughed.

“We did it on a wing and a prayer, it’s a miracle we pulled it off.”

Since then, it’s been a seven days-a-week enterprise, through freezing winters and post-lockdown uncertainty.

Tim said he learned last spring that centre bosses were planning a change, and it was agreed he would stay on until the end of May.

He said he wanted to thank all of his loyal customers for their support.

“There are people who come because they’re visiting the antiques centre,” he said.

“But there are also a lot who come because it’s the Tufted Duck.

“I’m hoping to open somewhere else in Tayside or Fife, maybe near where I live at Cupar. So hopefully some of them will see us there.”

Regulars said they would miss the Tufted Duck for its food and its ambience.

“There’s something sincere about the welcome here,” said Jim Buchan.

“It’s a shame it’s going. It’s quite unique.”

Antiques centre staying open

Bosses at the Rait Antique Centre posted a message on Facebook this week, making clear that it is business as usual at the site otherwise.

It said: “We are aware that for several months there has been a lot of rumour and speculation along the lines that Rait Antiques Centre is closing.

“Just to set the record straight, the centre is not closing.”

It goes on: “There are going to be some exciting changes made over the next couple of months that will lead to improved facilities in the tearoom.

“Our existing tearoom will be having an upgrade and change of management over the summer.

“Whilst the refurbishment is going on there will still be provision for visitors to be able to have refreshments and food at the centre.”

The team behind the Pickled Peacock cafe bar at Cairn O’Mohr Winery announced earlier this year that they would be opening a tearoom at the Rait centre.