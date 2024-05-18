Perthshire antique centre tearoom closing in change of management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire antique centre tearoom closing in change of management

The Tufted Duck has been a fixture at Rait Antiques Centre for the last 15 years.

By Morag Lindsay
Tim Hardie in blue apron standing next to Tufted Duck sandwich board
Tim Hardie at the Tufted Duck. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A popular Perthshire tearoom is going out on a high note after winning a top food and drink award just weeks before it closes for the final time.

The Tufted Duck has been a fixture at the Rait Antiques Centre for the last decade and a half.

It’s due to close at the end of May, when the tearoom will come under new management.

But boss Tim Hardie says he’s proud to have won recognition for the service he’s perfected over the last 15 years.

The Tufted Duck was highly commended in the local food and drink section at the recent Countryside Alliance Awards in Edinburgh.

Framed certificate from Countryside Alliance awards
The Tufted Duck was highly commended. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Tim, 61, says it’s a bittersweet way to end his time at the Carse of Gowrie centre.

And now he’s looking to the future with plans to open a new Tufted Duck at an-all new location.

“It’s sad to go, but I’m starting to look forward to it,” he said.

“We’ve had a good run. And I’m very proud of the way we’ve looked after our customers over the years.”

Tufted Duck set to return

Running a tearoom was never in Tim’s plans.

He had a furniture business at the Rait Antiques Centre when the opportunity came up, so decided to give it a go.

Tim Hardie in blue apron standing next to large urn in front of table covered in old books
Tim Hardie inside the Tufted Duck. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I thought it might be a new string to my bow,” he laughed.

“We did it on a wing and a prayer, it’s a miracle we pulled it off.”

Since then, it’s been a seven days-a-week enterprise, through freezing winters and post-lockdown uncertainty.

Tim said he learned last spring that centre bosses were planning a change, and it was agreed he would stay on until the end of May.

Tufted Duck interior, with old fashioned wooden timbers and tables
The Tufted Duck mixes antiques and food. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Plates with donuts and pastries inside glass display case
Sweet treats at the Tufted Duck. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He said he wanted to thank all of his loyal customers for their support.

“There are people who come because they’re visiting the antiques centre,” he said.

“But there are also a lot who come because it’s the Tufted Duck.

“I’m hoping to open somewhere else in Tayside or Fife, maybe near where I live at Cupar. So hopefully some of them will see us there.”

Regulars said they would miss the Tufted Duck for its food and its ambience.

John MacPhee and Jim Buchan seated at picnic table outside Tufted Duck tearoom
Tufted Duck regulars John MacPhee and Jim Buchan. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“There’s something sincere about the welcome here,” said Jim Buchan.

“It’s a shame it’s going. It’s quite unique.”

Antiques centre staying open

Bosses at the Rait Antique Centre posted a message on Facebook this week, making clear that it is business as usual at the site otherwise.

It said: “We are aware that for several months there has been a lot of rumour and speculation along the lines that Rait Antiques Centre is closing.

“Just to set the record straight, the centre is not closing.”

Tufted Duck exterior, a traditional stone building with picnic tables outside
The Tufted Duck tearoom at the Rait Antiques Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It goes on: “There are going to be some exciting changes made over the next couple of months that will lead to improved facilities in the tearoom.

“Our existing tearoom will be having an upgrade and change of management over the summer.

“Whilst the refurbishment is going on there will still be provision for visitors to be able to have refreshments and food at the centre.”

The team behind the Pickled Peacock cafe bar at Cairn O’Mohr Winery announced earlier this year that they would be opening a tearoom at the Rait centre.

 

