Scott Brown insists Partick Thistle’s goal ‘might not be a bad thing’ for Raith Rovers in promotion bid

Scott Brown has argued that losing a late goal against Partick Thistle ‘might not be a bad thing’ in Raith Rovers’ promotion play-off push.

Brown snatched the initiative for the Stark’s Park outfit in Tuesday night’s semi-final first-leg at Firhill with a superb first-half opener.

With Lewis Vaughan adding a stunning second before half-time, the Kirkcaldy men were well on course for a dream 90 minutes.

However, Blair Alston pulled one back for Thistle 18 minutes from time and the hosts exerted some late pressure, unsuccessfully, in search of a leveller.

It leaves Raith with what manager Ian Murray has described as a ‘narrow’ advantage.

And Brown insists not having a two-goal cushion could help focus Rovers’ minds for Friday night’s return leg in Kirkcaldy.

“We were 2-0 up at the break,” said Brown. “But Thistle played really well in the second-half and it was backs to the wall.

“Two-nil is a funny kind of scoreline in the play-offs.

“So 2-1 might not be a bad thing now, because it means we have to go out and play. It means we can’t sit back.

“We would have definitely taken that at the start of the night.

Brown: ‘Play our normal game’

“I think 2-1 maybe suits us because we know we need to come out.

“If it had been 2-0 we may have sat back and if we conceded a goal it would have got a bit nervy.

“But on Friday we know we need to come out and play our normal game.

“Thistle are going to come at us with nothing to lose – they are the away team.”

One of the highlights of Brown’s campaign was his stunning goal in the 2-1 win over Dundee United back in February.

On that occasion, he unleashed an unstoppable dipping volley from 30 yards out to seal a dramatic late victory that kept Raith in the title hunt.

At Firhill on Tuesday, he timed his run to perfection inside the box to drill home from much closer in.

But it could turn out to be a more precious goal if it helps Rovers reach the play-off final and beyond.

“I had the worst shot in history in the first five minutes and every one of our players shouted at me,” said Brown of the Thistle encounter.

“The goal was one of those things because when the ball fell to me in the box I fancied my chances. And I hit it really cleanly and it went in.

Brown: ‘Still miles away from Premiership’

“It would mean a lot [to win promotion] but we are still miles away from it.

“If we manage to get through, we know how tough it would be against a Premiership team.

“But, listen, all our focus is on Friday.”

With their slender advantage, Raith would gladly accept a goalless draw in the second-leg.

However, Brown accepts that, such is the often desperate nature of the play-offs, that is an unlikely outcome.

“In these play-off games anything can happen,” he said. “We need to remain switched on now for Friday.

“We know we will have a full house on Friday that will hopefully help us get over the line.

“But we know Thistle will try and do what they did in the second-half and we need to match fire with fire.

“I think the first goal in the game is going to be massive. If we manage to get that then we are in control.

“It’s going to be a completely different game. These games are crazy.”