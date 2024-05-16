Scott Brown insists Partick Thistle’s goal ‘might not be a bad thing’ for Raith Rovers in promotion bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Brown insists Partick Thistle’s goal ‘might not be a bad thing’ for Raith Rovers in promotion bid

The Stark's Park skipper netted his side's first-half goal in the 2-1 victory in their Premiership play-off semi-final.

Scott Brown points the way forward for Raith Rovers after scoring the opening goal against Partick Thistle.
Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.
By Iain Collin

Scott Brown has argued that losing a late goal against Partick Thistle ‘might not be a bad thing’ in Raith Rovers’ promotion play-off push.

Brown snatched the initiative for the Stark’s Park outfit in Tuesday night’s semi-final first-leg at Firhill with a superb first-half opener.

With Lewis Vaughan adding a stunning second before half-time, the Kirkcaldy men were well on course for a dream 90 minutes.

However, Blair Alston pulled one back for Thistle 18 minutes from time and the hosts exerted some late pressure, unsuccessfully, in search of a leveller.

It leaves Raith with what manager Ian Murray has described as a ‘narrow’ advantage.

Scott Brown runs away with clenched fists after making the breakthrough for Raith Rovers against Partick Thistle.
Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

And Brown insists not having a two-goal cushion could help focus Rovers’ minds for Friday night’s return leg in Kirkcaldy.

“We were 2-0 up at the break,” said Brown. “But Thistle played really well in the second-half and it was backs to the wall.

“Two-nil is a funny kind of scoreline in the play-offs.

“So 2-1 might not be a bad thing now, because it means we have to go out and play. It means we can’t sit back.

“We would have definitely taken that at the start of the night.

Brown: ‘Play our normal game’

“I think 2-1 maybe suits us because we know we need to come out.

“If it had been 2-0 we may have sat back and if we conceded a goal it would have got a bit nervy.

“But on Friday we know we need to come out and play our normal game.

“Thistle are going to come at us with nothing to lose – they are the away team.”

One of the highlights of Brown’s campaign was his stunning goal in the 2-1 win over Dundee United back in February.

Scott Brown raises both arms in the air in celebration as Raith Rovers team-mate Liam Dick throws his arms around him.
Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

On that occasion, he unleashed an unstoppable dipping volley from 30 yards out to seal a dramatic late victory that kept Raith in the title hunt.

At Firhill on Tuesday, he timed his run to perfection inside the box to drill home from much closer in.

But it could turn out to be a more precious goal if it helps Rovers reach the play-off final and beyond.

“I had the worst shot in history in the first five minutes and every one of our players shouted at me,” said Brown of the Thistle encounter.

“The goal was one of those things because when the ball fell to me in the box I fancied my chances. And I hit it really cleanly and it went in.

Brown: ‘Still miles away from Premiership’

“It would mean a lot [to win promotion] but we are still miles away from it.

“If we manage to get through, we know how tough it would be against a Premiership team.

“But, listen, all our focus is on Friday.”

With their slender advantage, Raith would gladly accept a goalless draw in the second-leg.

However, Brown accepts that, such is the often desperate nature of the play-offs, that is an unlikely outcome.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates after scoring Raith Rovers' crucial second goal against Partick Thistle.
Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“In these play-off games anything can happen,” he said. “We need to remain switched on now for Friday.

“We know we will have a full house on Friday that will hopefully help us get over the line.

“But we know Thistle will try and do what they did in the second-half and we need to match fire with fire.

“I think the first goal in the game is going to be massive. If we manage to get that then we are in control.

“It’s going to be a completely different game. These games are crazy.”

