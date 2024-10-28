Police hit out at ‘dangerous’ Perthshire drivers who abandoned cars on A9 to visit beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police hit out at ‘dangerous’ Perthshire drivers who abandoned cars on A9 to visit beauty spot

Officers were called to the road near The Hermitage on Sunday.

By Andrew Robson
Police were called to the Hermitage A9 off-slip on Sunday.
Police asked drivers to move their vehicles. Image: 5.0 Speed Trap & Accident Perthshire/Facebook

Police have hit out at “dangerous” drivers who abandoned their cars on the A9 to visit a Perthshire beauty spot.

Officers were called to the turn-off for The Hermitage, near Dunkeld, after several drivers parked at the side of the carriageway on Sunday.

No one was charged, however several people were asked to move their vehicles.

It comes as the National Trust for Scotland – which looks after the site – has warned about its car parks being full several times in recent weeks with visitors flocking to see the area’s autumnal colours.

A9 parking for The Hermitage ‘very dangerous’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday, police attended the slip road off the A9 near The Hermitage following reports of vehicles illegally parked or abandoned when unable to access the car park at The Hermitage.

“No one was charged as a result of the police action, however, numerous people were asked to move on.

“As a result of the illegal parking, some cars were backed up on the live lane of the A9 which is very dangerous for both the drivers and other vehicles on the road.”

The full car park at The Hermitage.
A full car park at The Hermitage. Image: The Hermitage and Dunkeld NTS/Facebook

The spokesperson added: “If you are parked illegally and causing an obstruction, your car may be uplifted at your expense.

“Our advice is to not stop at the location if you can see that the car park is full and the road leading to the area is congested.

“Move on and return when safe to do so.”

The National Trust for Scotland has urged visitors to park responsibly, highlighting alternative parking at the Douglas Fir Wood or Inver car parks.

It says the site is also a 10-minute walk from the town and 20 minutes from the railway station.

The Hermitage was named one of the UK’s “most Instagrammable” autumn walks in 2023.

Conversation