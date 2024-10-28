Police hit out at ‘dangerous’ Perthshire drivers who abandoned cars on A9 to visit beauty spot

Police have hit out at “dangerous” drivers who abandoned their cars on the A9 to visit a Perthshire beauty spot.

Officers were called to the turn-off for The Hermitage, near Dunkeld, after several drivers parked at the side of the carriageway on Sunday.

No one was charged, however several people were asked to move their vehicles.

It comes as the National Trust for Scotland – which looks after the site – has warned about its car parks being full several times in recent weeks with visitors flocking to see the area’s autumnal colours.

A9 parking for The Hermitage ‘very dangerous’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday, police attended the slip road off the A9 near The Hermitage following reports of vehicles illegally parked or abandoned when unable to access the car park at The Hermitage.

“No one was charged as a result of the police action, however, numerous people were asked to move on.

“As a result of the illegal parking, some cars were backed up on the live lane of the A9 which is very dangerous for both the drivers and other vehicles on the road.”

The spokesperson added: “If you are parked illegally and causing an obstruction, your car may be uplifted at your expense.

“Our advice is to not stop at the location if you can see that the car park is full and the road leading to the area is congested.

“Move on and return when safe to do so.”

The National Trust for Scotland has urged visitors to park responsibly, highlighting alternative parking at the Douglas Fir Wood or Inver car parks.

It says the site is also a 10-minute walk from the town and 20 minutes from the railway station.

The Hermitage was named one of the UK’s “most Instagrammable” autumn walks in 2023.