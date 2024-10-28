Emergency services attend after car crashes into house in St Andrews

A car has crashed into a house in St Andrews.

Emergency services remain at the scene in Younger Gardens.

It is not known if there are any casualties.

The incident happened just after 2pm on Monday.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 2.14pm reporting a car had crashed into a house in Younger Gardens in St Andrews.

“We sent two appliances from St Andrews. They remain at the scene.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

