Brechin football coach scoops new home, car and £10k cash in online draw

Gavin Buist won prizes totalling £250,000 just days before his birthday.

By Andrew Robson
Brechin man wins online raffle
Katie Barker (Kilted director), Alison Buist, Gavin Buist and Kevin Barker (Kilted director). Image: Kilted Competitions

A Brechin man says he has “never smiled as much in his life” after winning a three-bed home, car and £10,000 in an online raffle.

Gavin Buist won prizes worth more than £250,000 in the latest ‘Set for Life’ draw by Kilted Competitions.

The raffle was the company’s biggest to date and saw Gavin scoop up a house, a Volkswagen Tiguan R, £10,000 cash and a £5000 holiday voucher.

Gavin, who turns 48 on Wednesday, bought four tickets to the draw on Sunday night.

Winner almost didn’t take the call

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “I entered the draw just a few hours before the draw closed at around 6pm last night.

“I went to bed and thought nothing more of it.

“Then, I got a call from a number I didn’t recognise and I was initially just going to let it ring out.

“It was my wife that said I should answer and I just couldn’t believe it when they told me I’d won.”

Money donated to Brechin City Community Trust

Gavin, who works for Baker Hughes in Montrose, says the money will go towards a family holiday with their five children next Easter, and paying off the mortgage.

He added: “I’m absolutely buzzing at the moment, I’ve never smiled as much in my life.

“I really couldn’t believe it but you know what they say, you’ve got to be in it to win it.

“I’ve had some small wins in the past but never won anything like this before.

“You always hope to win these sorts of things, but with around 70,000 tickets sold, of course, you don’t expect it.”

Additionally, the prize included £10,000 donated to a charity of his choice – which Gavin will give to the Brechin City Community Trust.

Gavin said: “I’m a coach at Brechin City Youths and my wife, Alison is the secretary.

“All three of our boys play for them so it seems right to donate the money to the trust.”

Elsewhere in Brechin, a family has transformed their home into a haunted house complete with lighting and giant spiders ahead of Halloween.

