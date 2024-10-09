Brechin family transform home into Ghostbusters haunted house for Halloween

A Brechin family has transformed their home into a haunted house complete with lighting, giant spiders and skeletons ahead of Halloween.

Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll’s ghoulish garden in Park View is open to the public to raise funds for the charity Cash for Kids.

Their Ghostbusters-themed spectacular will be lit up for visitors each evening in October.

There will also be sweeties and visits from Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall – thanks to costumes supplied by Laurencekirk play centre Dizzy Rascals – on Halloween from 4pm – 9pm.

It’s the second time the couple, parents to five-year-old Harry and four-year-old Jack, have gone above and beyond for October 31.

Simon told The Courier: “We had some spiders and it was phenomenal, but this year is much better.

“The response you get and when you realise that you can help charity and other people, I thought it was a good thing to do.

“The community has been good to us and have welcomed us, this is to give something back.

“People have it tough at the minute, when you see people come and are brightened up by it, you can’t put a price on it.”

The family started planning this year’s display seven to eight months ago.

Simon explained: “I’ll start chipping away at things financially, getting stuff and buying little things so the cost isn’t too much in one go.

“Putting it outside, because I work full time and Fiona has the boys, we’re all busy. We start about three weeks before, we like to get it ready for the start of October.

“It does cost a few quid but it’s our choice to do it.”

He added: “We wanted to think outside the box and do something different. I don’t have the vision before I do it, it just grows as I do it.”

Park View Halloween house expects over 500 visitors

Simon and Fiona have already welcomed people to their house.

Last year they had 500 visitors to Park View from afar as Aberdeen and Peterhead.

Simon said: “We’ve already had a couple from Monifieth visit. Last year we had people from Aberdeen and Peterhead.

“We had around 500 children so this year we’ll be a bit more organised!”

Visitors are invited to donate to an online fundraiser via posters displaying QR codes.

The couple has also been sharing their fundraising progress via Facebook.

Fiona added: “The Facebook page is to help raise awareness and get more money for the charity.

“It has over 400 people and I’ve done a hamper that will be given away to someone who joins.”

Simon finished: “Everything will be going to charity and that’s what it’s about.

“Just come and have fun and enjoy it.”

