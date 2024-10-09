Sheku Bayoh inquiry chair urges Scottish minister decision on expansion of probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheku Bayoh inquiry chair urges Scottish minister decision on expansion of probe

Lord Bracadale concluded the evidential hearings with a plea to Kate Forbes.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Solicitor Aamer Anwar alongside Skehu Bayoh's sister Kadi Johnson (left) and brother-in-law Ade Johnson (right)
Solicitor Aamer Anwar alongside Skehu Bayoh's sister Kadi Johnson (left) and brother-in-law Ade Johnson (right) during a press conference after the inquiry session ended. Image: Jane Barlow/ PA Wire

The chair of the inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh has urged politicians to reach a decision on expanding the scope of the probe.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes was asked in June by Mr Bayoh’s family to allow Lord Bracadale to investigate why the Crown Office did not prosecute the police officers or Police Scotland.

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers in Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy, on May 3, 2015.

Lord Bracadale
Lord Bracadale.

The incident came following multiple 999 calls from the public reporting Mr Bayoh striding through the streets while in possession of a knife.

Officers claim that Mr Bayoh attacked PC Nicole Short, prompting them to take action to restrain him.

Inquiry hears final evidence

The Sheku Bayoh Inquiry began two years ago and is examining the circumstances leading to his death and the aftermath and investigation, including whether race was a factor.

It has heard oral evidence over the course of around 120 separate hearing days, as well as examining written statements and documents.

Wednesday marked the final evidential hearing of the Inquiry, with closing statements to take place in December.

To go with story by Kirsty McIntosh. For use in coverage of the Sheku Bayoh inquiry Picture shows; Sheku Bayoh with his sons (L-R) Isaac and Tyler (permission to use photos of children confirmed by family lawyer Aamer Anwar). Unknown. Supplied by Sheku Bayoh family Date; Unknown
Sheku Bayoh with his sons (L-R) Isaac and Tyler.

But Lord Bracadale urged ministers to reach a decision as to whether the Inquiry could also examine the Crown Office decision not to prosecute police.

He said: “I am aware that the Scottish Ministers have for some time been considering a request by the families of Sheku Bayoh to extend the terms of reference of the Inquiry.

“In order to fulfil extended terms of reference the Inquiry would require to examine further evidence.

“Having regard to the stage that the inquiry has reached, and the need for the Inquiry and all core participants to plan ahead, I would very much hope that the Scottish Ministers are able to reach a decision on this issue as soon as possible.”

Government accused of stonewalling family

Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar, who is representing Mr Bayoh’s family, last week accused the Scottish justice system of being “institutionally racist”.

Following the conclusion of the hearings, he said: “For the family and community this was not a death in police custody, but suspected police killing.

Solicitor Aamer Anwar alongside Skehu Bayoh’s sister Kadi Johnson (left) and brother-in-law Ade Johnson (right).

“Over the years it became clear to the family, that the police, PIRC and Crown Office has operated an unholy trinity of dishonesty, racism and incompetence, betraying the word justice.

Kate Forbes, as Deputy First Minister was asked several weeks ago to expand the terms of reference … to allow this inquiry to examine and investigate why the Crown Office did not prosecute the police officers or Police Scotland.

“It cannot be right that in 2024, the Crown Office the most powerful institution in our country tasked with protecting us from our guardians of law and order when they abuse the rule of law – are unaccountable themselves.

“The Bayoh family are deeply grateful to Lord Bracadale and his team for their robust and impartial inquiry but they now must directly appeal to Kate Forbes to fulfil her Government’s promise to them to deliver the whole truth, and not to be complicit in the final betrayal of justice.”

Kadi Johnson
Skehu Bayoh’s sister Kadi Johnson spoke during the press conference. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Mr Bayoh’s sister Kadi Johnson said: “We have come this far because we want to know why Sheku died and how he died but if we don’t get there then we, for us we have no closure, so I plead with Kate Forbes to get on with it and get a decision made.”

Ms Forbes said: “All participants’ views must be given full and careful consideration ahead of any decision being taken to extend the terms of reference.

“I have initiated the formal process of gathering the views of all key parties on this request, including meeting the chair of the inquiry on September 5, in line with the Inquiry Act 2005.

“I wrote to Mr Anwar on September 10 assuring him that the process is under way.”

Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes MSP. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Crown Office declined to comment.

The next stage of the inquiry will be the closing submissions, with oral submissions due to begin on December 3.

