10 police vehicles on the scene as residential Dunfermline street sealed off

Police have sealed off a residential street in Dunfermline.

Officers were called to the “disturbance” on Haig Crescent just before 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Pictures on social media show the street sealed off and at least 10 police vehicles in attendance.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown.

‘Cops everywhere’ on Dunfermline street

One eyewitness said: “There are cops everywhere and at least 11 on the street.

“I can see seven cars, six vans and some other unmarked cars.

“There are two armed officers and others kitted out in riot gear.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Haig Crescent area of Dunfermline.

“Officers are currently in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

