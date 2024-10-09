Stunning four-bed energy-efficient Georgian home for sale in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning four-bed energy-efficient Georgian home for sale in Fife

Milton House is for sale for offers over £580,000. 

By Andrew Robson
Milton House in Milton of Balgonie for sale
Milton House in Milton of Balgonie. Image: Galbraith

An energy-efficient Georgian home has come to market in Fife.

Milton House in Milton of Balgonie – near Glenrothes – is for sale for offers over £580,000.

Notable features include the orangery extension and a modern kitchen featuring a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams.

The modern kitchen.
The modern kitchen. Image: Galbraith
Exposed beams in the kitchen.
Exposed beams in the kitchen. Image: Galbraith
The central orangery in the home.
The central orangery in the home. Image: Galbraith
The open-plan living area.
The open-plan living area. Image: Galbraith
The orangery.
The orangery. Image: Galbraith

According to agent Galbraith, the four-bed property would “make an ideal family home.”

Situated on either side of the central hall is the drawing room and dining room – both of which boast a stove.

A small utility room and a bathroom complete the ground floor.

The dining room
The dining room. Image: Galbraith
The living room.
The living room. Image: Savills
The utility room.
The utility room. Image: Galbraith

Most of this floor benefits from underfloor heating.

Moving upstairs there is an additional living space, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Two further bedrooms and a bathroom complete the second floor.

The spiral staircase.
The spiral staircase. Image: Galbraith
The upstairs living room.
The upstairs living room. Image: Galbraith
One bedroom.
One bedroom. Image: Galbraith
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Galbraith
Two more bedrooms sit on the second floor.
Two more bedrooms sit on the second floor. Image: Galbraith
There are four bedrooms in total.
There are four bedrooms in total. Image: Galbraith
A shower room.
A shower room. Image: Galbraith

Energy-saving features include recently installed solar PV panels and double-glazed windows.

Moving outside the the garden consists of a large lawn enclosed by stone walls and a terrace leads into the orangery.

Additionally, there is a greenhouse and a garden store built onto the walls as well as two integral garages.

The outdoor terrace.
The outdoor terrace. Image: Galbraith
A lawn garden sits to the rear of the home.
A lawn garden sits to the rear of the home. Image: Galbraith

Dom Wedderburn, of Galbraith, said: “This is a beautiful home which has been extended and modernised with every attention to detail while retaining the character of the Georgian period.

“The beautiful orangery with a pitched glass roof is a magnificent addition, flooding the interior with light, and there are two further elegant reception rooms.

“It is unusual to have such a good energy efficiency rating for a period house.

“This is a property with every advantage for the purchaser and would make an ideal family home.”

Elsewhere in Fife, Nether Kinneddar House – which features a tennis court and ten acres of land – has hit the market.

And a luxury castle near Blairhall has been put up for sale with a near-£4 million price tag.

Conversation