Stunning four-bed energy-efficient Georgian home for sale in Fife

An energy-efficient Georgian home has come to market in Fife.

Milton House in Milton of Balgonie – near Glenrothes – is for sale for offers over £580,000.

Notable features include the orangery extension and a modern kitchen featuring a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams.

According to agent Galbraith, the four-bed property would “make an ideal family home.”

Situated on either side of the central hall is the drawing room and dining room – both of which boast a stove.

A small utility room and a bathroom complete the ground floor.

Most of this floor benefits from underfloor heating.

Moving upstairs there is an additional living space, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Two further bedrooms and a bathroom complete the second floor.

Energy-saving features include recently installed solar PV panels and double-glazed windows.

Moving outside the the garden consists of a large lawn enclosed by stone walls and a terrace leads into the orangery.

Additionally, there is a greenhouse and a garden store built onto the walls as well as two integral garages.

Dom Wedderburn, of Galbraith, said: “This is a beautiful home which has been extended and modernised with every attention to detail while retaining the character of the Georgian period.

“The beautiful orangery with a pitched glass roof is a magnificent addition, flooding the interior with light, and there are two further elegant reception rooms.

“It is unusual to have such a good energy efficiency rating for a period house.

“This is a property with every advantage for the purchaser and would make an ideal family home.”

