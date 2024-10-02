Fife home with tennis court and 10 acres of land for sale

A Fife home with a tennis court and ten acres of land has hit the market.

Nether Kinneddar House, near Saline, is up for sale for offers over £825,000.

The property benefits from original period features and is set in substantial garden grounds.

According to agent Rettie, the home is also in need of “extensive upgrading and modernisation”.

The six-bedroom house is approached through wrought iron gates that open into a generous driveway that sweeps up towards the house.

The solid timber door opens into an entrance porch, leading through to the entrance hall.

From here, there is access to the drawing room, which boasts ornate cornice and a traditional fireplace with stone surround.

There is also a large bay window with a seating area, providing views across the front garden.

Across the hall is a living room with a series of sash windows with working shutters.

There is also a log burner with a timber mantle and stone surround.

To the rear of the house is a sitting room or study which also provides an outlook over the garden grounds.

A rear corridor accesses the shower room, while steps lead to the bathroom with a stand-alone bath unit.

Adjacent is a large storage cupboard with shelving.

Stairs from the entrance hall lead to the first floor, giving access to three double bedrooms, a bathroom and a linen cupboard.

The staircase continues to the second floor where there are two further bedrooms, a WC, linen cupboard, and several storage cupboards.

The dining room and kitchen are situated on the lower ground floor.

The kitchen has an Aga, traditional servant’s bell and incorporated dining area.

A door leads to the walk-in larder with shelving units and twin sash windows.

Completing this level is a laundry room and walk-in pantry, as well as a wine cellar and boiler room.

The property’s garden is sheltered by mature trees and shrubbery.

The listing describes the land as “something of a protected haven providing a sense of privacy and seclusion”.

The most notable feature of the garden is a substantial outdoor tennis court.

Adjacent to the property there is a double garage with adjoining log stores.

