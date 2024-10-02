Fife home with tennis court and 10 acres of land for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife home with tennis court and 10 acres of land for sale

Nether Kinneddar House, near Saline, is up for sale for offers over £825,000. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Nether Kinneddar House near Saline. Image: Rettie
Nether Kinneddar House near Saline. Image: Rettie

A Fife home with a tennis court and ten acres of land has hit the market.

Nether Kinneddar House, near Saline, is up for sale for offers over £825,000.

The property benefits from original period features and is set in substantial garden grounds.

According to agent Rettie, the home is also in need of “extensive upgrading and modernisation”.

The gated entry. Image: Rettie
The home is set in private grounds. Image: Rettie
The outlook from the property. Image: Rettie

The six-bedroom house is approached through wrought iron gates that open into a generous driveway that sweeps up towards the house.

The solid timber door opens into an entrance porch, leading through to the entrance hall.

From here, there is access to the drawing room, which boasts ornate cornice and a traditional fireplace with stone surround.

There is also a large bay window with a seating area, providing views across the front garden.

Across the hall is a living room with a series of sash windows with working shutters.

There is also a log burner with a timber mantle and stone surround.

To the rear of the house is a sitting room or study which also provides an outlook over the garden grounds.

A rear corridor accesses the shower room, while steps lead to the bathroom with a stand-alone bath unit.

Adjacent is a large storage cupboard with shelving.

The entrance hall. Image: Rettie
The drawing room. Image: Rettie
The living room. Image: Rettie
The shower room. Image: Rettie

Stairs from the entrance hall lead to the first floor, giving access to three double bedrooms, a bathroom and a linen cupboard.

The staircase continues to the second floor where there are two further bedrooms, a WC, linen cupboard, and several storage cupboards.

The dining room and kitchen are situated on the lower ground floor.

The kitchen has an Aga, traditional servant’s bell and incorporated dining area.

A door leads to the walk-in larder with shelving units and twin sash windows.

Completing this level is a laundry room and walk-in pantry, as well as a wine cellar and boiler room.

The dining room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The kitchen has an Aga. Image: Rettie
There is a utility room. Image: Rettie
One of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
The property has five bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Another bedroom. Image: Rettie
The bedrooms are on the first and second floors. Image: Rettie
The home would benefit from upgrading. Image: Rettie

The property’s garden is sheltered by mature trees and shrubbery.

The listing describes the land as “something of a protected haven providing a sense of privacy and seclusion”.

The most notable feature of the garden is a substantial outdoor tennis court.

Adjacent to the property there is a double garage with adjoining log stores.

There is 10 acres of land. Image: Rettie
Paths run through the gardens. Image: Rettie
The tennis court. Image: Rettie
The tennis court is a major feature of the grounds. Image: Rettie
There is a lawn and established trees. Image: Rettie
There are also woodland areas. Image: Rettie

The home near Saline is up for sale from Rettie for offers over £825,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a luxury castle in Bogside, near Blairhall has hit the market for £4 million.

And a East Neuk home with a stunning outdoor terrace overlooking Firth of Forth is for sale.

Conversation